Why I Use These Three Browsers On My Android Smartphone Features oi-Vivek

Nothing is perfect in the world, and everything comes with a con which creates an opportunity for an alternative option. I use an Android smartphone (currently the OnePlus 7 Pro) as my daily driver, where I have installed a lot of apps and games. Today, let us talk about browsers, the most important thing in the world of internet.

As Android OS is an open source OS, there are more than 100 different web browsers from Operas and Chromes of the world. In my use case, I use three different browsers for a valid reason, Google Chrome being the primary browser, Free Adblocker Brower, and Tor Brower as my secondary and tertiary web browsers. Do note that, all three browsers are available via Google Play Store for free of cost.

Why do I use Google Chrome as my primary browser?

The very simple reason to use Google Chrome as my primary browser is the fact that it comes built-in in almost every Android smartphone and you cannot uninstall it.

Similarly, I also like the fact that Google Chrome comes with a built-in password saving option, which syncs across the devices, which makes it easy to sign-up and user different accounts without any worry.

Why do I use Free Adblocker Browser or the Tor Browser?

As the name suggests, the Free Adblocker Browser is a browser, which blocks all the ads and push-notifications, to offer a clean web browsing experience. This is useful while accessing sites, which are filled with ads, which cover most of the site. By using the Free adblocker Browser, my personal browser history is not mixed with professional browsing history.

Tor Browser is the latest addition to my smartphone browser catalog. Instead of using a separate VPN to hide my online identity, I use Tor Browser, which comes with built-in VPN service, which masks my IP address. Tor Browser is also useful to access torrent websites, which are not accessible using a standard browser.

Should you use three browser?

I care a lot about my online privacy and using the above-mentioned browsers for different use cases offer me peace of mind. The is no hard rule that says you should use the exact three browsers that I have mentioned, in fact, there are a ton of browsers, which offer similar features, especially for Android OS. For some users, one browser might make the cut, however, using different browsers for the different task will definitely improve your internet user experience.