Tor Browser for Android is now official: Install this if you care for online privacy

Tor, the anonymous and open source (with VPN) browser is now officially available for Android platform, which was previously limited to the desktop/pc operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux.

However, the app is still in Alpha mode, and it might contain some bugs and errors, which will be fixed in the next few weeks. Using the Tor browser, a user can browse the internet anonymously without sharing the actual IP address or the location of the user. One advantage that the Tor browser has over other VPN services is the fact that the Tor browser is built on an open source platform and is completely free.

How to install Tor browser on an Android device? Download the Tor Browser for Android (Alpha) from the Google Play store, and also download the app Orbot (which is necessary to establish a VPN connection) from the Play store. Open the Orbot app and go through the on-screen instructions and then open the Tor Browser for Android to create a virtual network connection. Unique features of the Tor Browser for Android Tor Browser isolates each website you visit so third-party trackers and ads can't follow you. Any cookies automatically clear when you're done browsing.

Tor Browser prevents someone watching your connection from knowing what websites you visit. All anyone monitoring your browsing habits can see is that you're using Tor.

Tor aims to make all users look the same, making it difficult for you to be fingerprinted based on your browser and device information.

When you use Tor Browser for Android, your traffic is relayed and encrypted three times as it passes over the Tor network. The network is comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers known as Tor relays. Watch this animation to learn more about how it works.

With Tor Browser for Android, you are free to access sites your local internet service provider may have blocked. Conclusion There are a ton of VPN services for the Android platform. However, the Tor browser is one of the best VPN services that anyone can use, which is available for free as it is based on an open source project.