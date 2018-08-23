Mozilla brings ‘Firefox Rocket’ data-saving browser in India

Mozilla has introduced its latest mobile browser, the Firefox Rocket, for the Indian users. The 'Firefox Rocket' is available for download at the Google Play Store. The data-saving browser was first launched in Indonesia last year. The browser primarily focuses on speed and data-saving. In order to achieve this, the browser cuts down on a number of additional features which are rarely used by most of the users. These features also slowed down the browsing speed, hence, cutting down on these features helps the browser to save data.

The 'Firefox Rocket' is the stripped down version of the Firefox, and it offers the users a lightweight experience while saving the data at the same time. The browser weighs a mere 2.62MB as compared to the larger 32MB version of the standard Firefox app.

The Rocket browser blocks a number of common web-bugs and trackers by default. The lightweight app also offers a feature called 'Turbo Mode'. The 'Turbo Mode' allows the users to save a complete web-page locally so that they can read it later. The browser also has a 'private browsing' option similar to Firefox such as 'Incognito' in Chrome lingo and also feature a built-in-tool for capturing a screenshot of an entire webpage.

As per a tweet, the app is currently available for download in India. It is not clear at the moment whether the 'Firefox Rocket' is available for download globally or not. However, the company does have a support page for the browser on its US website. If in case you are unable to locate the app on the Play Store in the other countries then the users can also download it from APK mirror. Also, there is a GitHub Project for the app, so if you are an Android developer then this might sound interesting to you.

The Rocket is among one of those Firefox-based browsers which Mozilla have been experimenting within the recent years. The other Firefox-based browsers include voice-controlled Scout, Focus which is privacy-oriented and a new app which is known as Fenix. Mozilla is said to be working towards a Mixed-Reality browser which is dubbed as FireFox Reality. The 'Firefox Reality' is primarily designed for the next-gen VR and AR headsets.

The Mozilla Firefox is currently available only for the Android Platform and as of now, there is no information available as to when the lightweight data-saving browser will be available for iOS.

