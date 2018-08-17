Kimbho app pulled off from Play Store again

In recent events, Patanjali and BSNL have collaborated to introduce the Swadeshi Samriddi SIM cards for the Indian users. Following this, Baba Ramdev had also announced that they will soon be introducing an Indian messaging app which is dubbed as Kimbho app. The Kimbho app is the Indian take on popular instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Recently the Kimbho app was launched on Play Store, however soon after the soft launch of the app, it was taken down from Play Store once again following some complaints from the users. It appears that Baba Ramdev's decision to bring the app for Indian users might not see the light of the day anytime soon.

The app developers of Kimbho had boasted about the revamped app which is now encrypted and had soft launched the app for the second time on Play Store. The app was launched on Play Store on India's 72nd Independence Day. However, the app has been removed from the Play Store once again. Now, it is being said that the Kimbho app is all set to be launched officially on August 27. As of now, there is no information available as to why the app has been taken down for the second time from the Play Store.

According to some reports, some users were quoted by IANS complaining regarding the app's poor implementation of features. Around 5,000 users who have downloaded the app after the relaunch has experienced issues with the app whereas some other users have complained that they were unable to sign up for Kimbho.

It is also being reported that the Kimbho app has a long list of permission required The app further asks users to access their contacts, gallery and files, microphone along with the calendar. As the app supports voice and video calling it also asks the users the permission in order to send and receive SMSes making calls and also access the call logs and the device ID.

In addition to this, Kimbho's privacy policy also mentions that the app might share a user's personal information with the third-parties. The company has denied the fact that will be harvesting any data or sell it for money, however, the policy documents state "We may share your Personally Identifiable Information with third party service providers to the extent that is reasonably necessary to perform, improve or maintain the [Kimbho] Service."