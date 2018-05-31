Patanjali launches Kimbho messaging app as desi WhatsApp rival

Update: Right now, the Kimbho app has been removed from Google Play Store. While the reason remains unknown, a Twitter user claims that the swadeshi app has been removed as it featured Pakistani model Mowra Hocane. We believe that the app will be made available soon for users.

Lately, Patanjali and BSNL teamed up to introduce the Swadeshi Samriddi SIM cards. Following the same, Baba Ramdev has announced the launch of a desi messaging app called Kimbho to take on WhatsApp. This app is available for download on Android devices via the Google Play Store. The tagline for the Kimbho "Ab Bharat Bolega".

Kimbho is a messaging app with many features. The app store description claims that this app is fast and is powered by the advance socket technology enabling real-time messaging. It is also touted to be secure as the messages are AES encrypted. Kimbho supports ghost chatting, wipe out feature, and auto delete messages.

Kimbho features

You send custom messages in a single click with this app. Also, it is possible to personalize the app using your themes. You just have to choose a wallpaper and add a fresh experience to the app. Ensuring privacy, it lets you block users and leave a conversation. The app description claims that the data is not saved on their servers or cloud.

What's interesting is that the app lets you share anything such as photos, videos, stickers, GIF, location, contacts, links and more. It lets you carry out group chats and video calling as well. Moreover, the desi messaging platform is ad-free. As of now, the app has 1000 plus downloads. We have downloaded the app and will be using the app to uncover all the features.

The company's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted: "Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store."

Swadeshi Samriddi SIM cards

Talking about the Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, it will be available only for the employees and office bearers of Patanjali initially. Once it is launched commercially, users of this SIM card can reportedly get 10% discount on a range of Patanjali products with this card. As of now, this SIM card will come with benefits such as 2GB data, 100 SMS and unlimited calls for Rs. 144. It includes health, accidental and life insurances too.