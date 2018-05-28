ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Baba Ramdev join hands with BSNL; launches Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards

Besides this, users will also get health, accidental and life insurances.

By:

Related Articles

    After giving jitters to top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India, yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is all set to conquer telecom sector. Yes, you heard it right. According to the report by ANI, the company has launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards on Sunday.

    Baba Ramdev join hands with BSNL; launches Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card

    Patanjali has also joined hands with State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to make this possible.

    According to the report, Patanjali is providing 100 SMS, 2GB data and unlimited calls across the country with a recharge of Rs 144.

    These services are only available for its employees in the beginning but after the full-fledged launch, people will get 10 percent discount on the company's product with this card.

    Besides this, users will also get health, accidental and life insurances, the report added. Precisely, the card comes with the medical and life insurance covers of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

    "The motive of both Patanjali and BSNL is the welfare of the country," reports cited Baba Ramdev. Further, the report also says that there are five lakh counters of BSNL from there people can soon get Patanjali swadeshi-samradhi card.

    However, the covers could only be availed in the case of the road accident, ANI reported.

    "Patanjali's plan is BSNL's best plan. In Rs 144, one can make unlimited calls from any part of the country. We are giving 2 GB data pack, 100 SMSs. The members of the Patanjali has to just show their identity and there SIM will be activated soon after some paperwork," ANI reported citing Sunil Garg, BSNL Chief General Manager.

    As we are aware Patanjali has announced its entry into the sector when incumbents operators are already facing tough competition from Reliance Jio and sitting on a cumulative total debt of around Rs 7.7 lakh crore.

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue