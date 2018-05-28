Baba Ramdev join hands with BSNL; launches Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards

After giving jitters to top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India, yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is all set to conquer telecom sector. Yes, you heard it right. According to the report by ANI, the company has launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards on Sunday.

Patanjali has also joined hands with State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to make this possible.

According to the report, Patanjali is providing 100 SMS, 2GB data and unlimited calls across the country with a recharge of Rs 144.

These services are only available for its employees in the beginning but after the full-fledged launch, people will get 10 percent discount on the company's product with this card.

Besides this, users will also get health, accidental and life insurances, the report added. Precisely, the card comes with the medical and life insurance covers of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

"The motive of both Patanjali and BSNL is the welfare of the country," reports cited Baba Ramdev. Further, the report also says that there are five lakh counters of BSNL from there people can soon get Patanjali swadeshi-samradhi card.

However, the covers could only be availed in the case of the road accident, ANI reported.

"Patanjali's plan is BSNL's best plan. In Rs 144, one can make unlimited calls from any part of the country. We are giving 2 GB data pack, 100 SMSs. The members of the Patanjali has to just show their identity and there SIM will be activated soon after some paperwork," ANI reported citing Sunil Garg, BSNL Chief General Manager.

As we are aware Patanjali has announced its entry into the sector when incumbents operators are already facing tough competition from Reliance Jio and sitting on a cumulative total debt of around Rs 7.7 lakh crore.