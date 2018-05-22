BSNL intros postpaid plan for Rs. 499 to rival Reliance Jio

State-run telecom operator BSNL has introduced a new postpaid plan priced at Rs. 499 in order to rival Reliance Jio. This new postpaid plan offers 45GB of data per month along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. The operator is yet to roll out this plan to all users. Interested subscribers have to call the customer care in order to activate the plan.

This new BSNL plan will rival the Reliance Jio postpaid plan priced at Rs. 509. The latter offers 60GB of data per month in addition to free and unlimited voice calling and SMS. There are a few notable differences between these postpaid plans.

The Rs. 509 Jio plan comes with a FUP of 2GB of data per day. On the other hand, the new Rs. 499 BSNL plan comes with no such FUP. However, the latter does not provide the facility to carry forward the unused data of one month to the next month. The major difference is that Jio offers 4G VoLTE connectivity while BSNL provides 3G.

BSNL is prepping to launch 4G services all over India soon in order to compete against operators such as Airtel and Jio. We have already come across many media reports citing that the rollout of BSNL 4G services across the country is a very significant step to drive the Digital India initiative.

Recently, we came across reports that the operator will sell 4G SIM cards priced as low as Rs. 20 in order to subscribers. Though there is no official confirmation from the operator regarding the same, this move is aimed at increasing the 4G subscriber base of the operator. In order to use the BSNL 4G service, users need to buy a new USIM or Universal SIM supporting 4G. It is this SIM card that is claimed to be priced at Rs. 20 and available at any BSNL office. The subscribers of other operators can use the MNP process to migrate to BSNL 4G without changing their number.

Besides the postpaid plan, the operator also has a slew of prepaid plans to rival the others in the market. Recently, it launched a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 98 offering 39GB of data for 28 days.