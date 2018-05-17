BSNL offers 39GB data for 28 days at just Rs. 98

It looks like the ongoing tariff war in the Indian telecom space is not going to come to an end anytime soon. State-run telecom operator BSNL is competing with others such as Reliance Jio by introducing new tariff plans. The latest one to be announced by the operator is the Rs. 98 prepaid plan. This plan is one of the best ones from the operator under Rs. 100.

The new STV 98 is called Data Tsunami pack. This plan has been announced on the eve of the World Telecom Day. It offers 39GB of data for a period of 26 days. It is available to all the subscribers across the country. Check out the operator's recharge portal or other channels to recharge to this plan.

BSNL Rs. 98 plan details

As mentioned above, the BSNL Data Tsunami plan priced at Rs. 98 is a data-only prepaid plan. It does not bundle any voice calling or SMS benefits. The operator offers 1.5GB of data per day to the subscribers of this plan, which totals at 39GB for a period of 26 days.

Rivals of the plan

It looks like the Rs. 98 plan from BSNL will compete against the likes of the sub-Rs. 100 tariff plans from other operators. To be specific, Airtel has a Rs. 99 plan and Reliance Jio offers a Rs. 98 prepaid plan. The Rs. 99 plan from Airtel offers 2GB of data for a period of days. On the other hand, Jio offers 2GB of data and unlimited voice call benefits for 28 days under the Rs. 98 plan.

Recently, BSNL is catching up with the trend set by the other telecom operators in the country. It introduced a dedicated IPL pack for the subscribers for Rs. 248. Under this plan, users get 3GB of data per day for 51 days. The operator came up with a new Rs. 118 plan to compete with Jio.

However, we need to mention that the government-run telecom operator operates on 3G data and not 4G data as the rival networks. It is gradually expanding the 4G presence in the country but it might take a long time to get it functioning as the others.