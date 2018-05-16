BSNL rolls out Rs 118 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited)in the war tariff has once again launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 118. BSNL has announced this new plan to take on Reliance Jio's Rs 98 plan. The Rs 118 prepaid plan comes with the benefits of unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls and data benefit for a validity of 28 days.

Other telecom companies like Airtel and Idea Cellular are also offering some similar plans of Rs 99 and Rs 109. BSNL is offering 1GB of data and unlimited voice calls with its new Rs 118 plan. This new plan also provides the users' access to free PRBT tune. This plan is available in many circles like Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Chennai and so on.

With the newly STV 118, BSNL is also offering unlimited voice calls. It also offers on free roaming calls but excluding Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles. Moreover, BSNL did not mention any FUP limit per day, so we can say that the voice calling is unlimited like the other BSNL prepaid plans.

Along with the data benefit, BSNL is also offering 1GB data for the validity period, after the given benefit is exhausted the users will be charged at standard rates. Lastly, users will also get free PRBT with this new prepaid plan. Right after the activation of this STV, the default BSNL Signature tune will be activated on free of cost. However, users can also change the tune as per their desired one, but there will be additional charges included for changing the tune.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan is offering benefits such as 2GB of data, unlimited calls be it local, STD and roaming and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. However, Jio is also offering 300 SMS as well, which is an added advantage.

Meanwhile Idea Cellular has also announced a plan of Rs 109 which offers unlimited voice calls (roaming calls too), along with 100 SMS per day and 1GB data for 28 days. This plan is valid for Himachal Pradesh circle and for 14 days in other circles. Airtel also offering a similar plan of Rs 93 but the validity is 10 days for most users and 28 days for select users

