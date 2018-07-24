Firefox October update will allow users to block Tracking Protection

Mozilla had grabbed the users attention when it first introduced its Firefox Quantum browser last year. With the introduction of the revamped the features such as Tracking Protection which was limited to the In-Private mode were made available for the standard browsing mode.

Now, fresh reports suggest that Mozilla is working towards allowing its users to gain control over specific blocks of content. These blocks of content are said to be tracking more information than what the users might be willing to share or the content that might slow down the browsing speed. Further, the Content Browsing feature will be first implemented with the Firefox 63. The Firefox 63 is being said to be available by October this year.

Users will be able to locate the Content Blocking feature in the information panel for their individual website which they can further access by clicking on the "I" tab which will be placed right next to the address bar. Also, the Tracking protection in the Firefox will remain intact and the users will be able to disable or deactivate the tracking for a specific website while it remains active all around the globe.

In addition to this, the users will also have command over the feature in the Privacy preferences in Firefox. The users will also be able to limit the Content Blocking feature in the private windows so that they can turn it off completely. The panel will further allow the users to manage the exceptions and will also be able to monitor the list along with the ability to organize the block list. Along with the ability to block the tracking, Mozilla will allow the Firefox users to get an option wherein they can block the content that is slow to load or makes use of many other resources.

Also, the tracking protection feature will have more functionalities going forward, this will allow the users to have individual options to switch the tracking on or off for the advertisements, fingerprints, social media, crypto mining along with the analytics. Along with this, Mozilla is also working towards making the feature easily discoverable and add it to the address bar which is quite similar to what we can see in Chrome. The new feature is believed to give the users a premium browsing experience with the introduction of Firefox 63.