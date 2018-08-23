Xiaomi Poco F1 will get Android 9 Pie update in Q4 2018

Putting an end to the rumors and leaks that were surfacing online, Xiaomi announced the Poco F1 in India on August 22. The smartphone comes with several highlights including the presence of a Snapdragon 845 SoC, the ability to hide the notch on top of the display, infrared face unlock that can work efficiently even in the dark and a lot more.

Having said that, there is no denying that the Poco F1 has the latest hardware aspects. However, that's not all. The latest software experience is needed to complement such hardware aspects. This is where the company has made a difference with the introduction of MIUI for POCO with focus on faster updates in addition to the other improvements.

Poco F1 Android Pie update

Eventually, the Xiaomi Poco F1 will get the Android Pie update without much delay. At the launch event, it was announced that the smartphone will receive the major OS update in Q4 2018. As of now, only a few smartphones run Android Pie including the yesteryear Google Pixel smartphones and Essential PH-1. There are other devices such as the ones from Sony, Huawei, OnePlus and Nokia that run the beta version of the update. These smartphones will also get the update later this year.

If the Android 9 Pie update is rolled out to the Poco F1 first, then it will be an icing on the cake. We say so as the Poco F1 is the most affordable Snapdragon 845 smartphone launched ever. The device has been launched in multiple variants priced between Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 29,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 bestows a 6.18-inch FHD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass coating. The screen has a notch on top with the 20MP selfie camera, earpiece and an IR scanner for better face unlock even in the dark. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage capacity. The device comes with a new technology called LiquidCool to render a peak performance for a longer duration.

For imaging, this new smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera module with a 12MP Sony sensor and a 5MP Samsung sensor as seen on the Mi 8 launched in May. The camera comes with many features such as AI portrait mode and 4K video recording ability. What's more interesting is the presence of a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging.