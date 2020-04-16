Coronavirus Lockdown: Order Groceries, Essentials Using These Mobile Apps

When the Indian government announced the extension of the lockdown, the home affairs department said the e-Commerce operators and their delivery vehicles will be allowed to ply with the necessary permissions. Operators like Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, and others are now delivering daily essentials. Here's a complete list of mobile apps that will cater to your needs.

Swiggy

Swiggy is currently delivering groceries in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, which includes 125 cities in India. Swiggy has a dedicated Grocery tab and has collaborated with HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers to deliver groceries through their stores.

Zomato

Apart from delivering food to your doorstep, Zomato is also providing groceries across 80 cities across India. Apart from a few local grocery stores, Zomato has also partnered with Grofers. The food-delivery app has also partnered with Marico to setup a Saffola Store to deliver in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR area.

Dominos

Dominos is well-known for its pizzas and now, for delivering a range of essentials as well. Its partnership with FMCG major ITC Foods means people can order groceries by the ITC brand via the Dominos mobile app, available in select cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and a few others.

PhonePe

The digital payments platform has a dedicated ‘Stores' tab in the mobile app that delivers essentials during the COVID-19 lockdown. With the PhonePe app, customers can opt for contactless payments and select the nearest operational store to get groceries home-delivered.

Snapdeal

Snapdeal is delivering groceries in many cities, including smaller ones like Agra, Raipur, Jalandhar, and more. Like a few other mobile apps, Snapdeal has partnered with a few local grocers and wholesalers to make intra-city deliveries as well. Also, Snapdeal has a deal with a local Kisan Mandis to help them and customers alike.

Flipkart

Flipkart already has a large consumer base that shops for groceries and other goods. During the lockdown period, Flipkart has tied-up with Spencers Retail to ensure deliveries in various localities. Buyers can order their required items via the Flipkart mobile app, currently running a pilot project in Hyderabad.

Paytm Mall

Buyers can access a range of groceries and other daily essentials via the Paytm Mall app. Reports note that the payment platform has reached out to several suppliers and logistic companies to ensure the smooth delivery of essentials during the lockdown period.

Milkbasket

Milkbasket is a grocery delivery platform that is currently offering a wide range of products including dairy, fruits, vegetables, and a few other household items. The unique thing about Milkbasket is that it has a dedicated helpline for senior citizens to help them order their daily essentials.

StoreSe

StoreSe is relatively new to the online grocery delivery business and is specially developed to reach out to apartment residents in Bengaluru. StoreSe promises to deliver groceries in 24 hours, even during the lockdown. Offline retailers like Vishal Megamart, More, Metro, and a few others have linked with StoreSe to supply essentials.

Other Delivery Platforms

Apart from the above-mentioned list, other mobile apps are delivering essentials during the coronavirus lockdown. Apps like Shopclues, Box8, NoBrokerHood, Meesho, and Ninjacart are also delivering groceries across various cities. A few other dedicated apps like BigBasket, however, are still facing technical issues and are unable fully to deliver across its extensive network.