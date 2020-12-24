Deleting Page In MS Word: How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Word is probably one of the most used applications, making it one of the most popular ones too. For many, MS Word is the first application they learned to work on their PCs. With several generations of upgrades, Word is still widely used for creating any document. While there are many tricks on the application, here is how to delete a page in MS Word.

A page on MS Word could contain several things, including texts, graphics, paragraphs, tables, and so on. There may be instances where you would need to delete a page on the document. There are a couple of easy tips and tricks to delete a page in Microsoft Word. A few are listed here:

How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word On Windows

One of the ways to delete a page in Microsoft Word on Windows would be finding the page you wish to delete, manually select the contents of the page, and pressing delete. Alternatively, you can also follow these steps to delete a page in MS Word:

Step 1: Find the page you wish to delete, and ensure that you've tapped anywhere on the page.

Step 2: Next, press Ctrl + G, which will pop up a message box

Step 3: Here, you can enter the page number in the box, \page

Step 4: Once done, press Enter and then select Close

Step 5: You can once again verify the contents of the page that's selected.

Step 6: Press Delete and the page on MS Word will be removed.

How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word On macOS

A similar method can be followed on laptops running macOS. Instead of pressing Crtl + G as done on Windows, macOS users will need to press Option + ⌘ + G in the second step. The rest of the procedure is similar and can be followed to delete a page on MS Word on macOS. Alternatively, you can also select the contents of the page you wish to delete, and clicking Delete on your keyboard.

