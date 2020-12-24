Just In
- 6 hrs ago Christmas 2020 Budget Gift Ideas: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
-
- 13 hrs ago ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Chennai; Offering 5000GB Data
- 15 hrs ago Realme Koi Phone Launch Tipped For January; Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed
- 17 hrs ago Oppo Reno5 Pro+ With 50MP Sony IMX766 Lens Goes Official: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- News Initial data of Chandrayaan-2 released general public
- Sports India vs Australia 2nd Test | Tim Paine says he is under no pressure as batsman
- Movies Solo Brathuke So Better Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About The Sai Dharam Tej Starrer
- Lifestyle Merry Christmas! 8 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For The Beauty Lover In Your Life
- Education SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020: Check Direct Link To Download SBI Clerk Mains Marks 2020
- Automobiles Electric Bicycle Manufacturer Svitch Have Made Its Presence With Over 70 Dealers In India
- Finance Sensex Ends 529 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 13750; RIL Gains 2.5%
- Travel 10 Amazing Weekend Getaways From Jaipur For The Perfect Christmas Vacation
Deleting Page In MS Word: How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word
Microsoft Word is probably one of the most used applications, making it one of the most popular ones too. For many, MS Word is the first application they learned to work on their PCs. With several generations of upgrades, Word is still widely used for creating any document. While there are many tricks on the application, here is how to delete a page in MS Word.
A page on MS Word could contain several things, including texts, graphics, paragraphs, tables, and so on. There may be instances where you would need to delete a page on the document. There are a couple of easy tips and tricks to delete a page in Microsoft Word. A few are listed here:
How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word On Windows
One of the ways to delete a page in Microsoft Word on Windows would be finding the page you wish to delete, manually select the contents of the page, and pressing delete. Alternatively, you can also follow these steps to delete a page in MS Word:
Step 1: Find the page you wish to delete, and ensure that you've tapped anywhere on the page.
Step 2: Next, press Ctrl + G, which will pop up a message box
Step 3: Here, you can enter the page number in the box, \page
Step 4: Once done, press Enter and then select Close
Step 5: You can once again verify the contents of the page that's selected.
Step 6: Press Delete and the page on MS Word will be removed.
How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word On macOS
A similar method can be followed on laptops running macOS. Instead of pressing Crtl + G as done on Windows, macOS users will need to press Option + ⌘ + G in the second step. The rest of the procedure is similar and can be followed to delete a page on MS Word on macOS. Alternatively, you can also select the contents of the page you wish to delete, and clicking Delete on your keyboard.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999