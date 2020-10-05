DigiLocker App: How To Upload Driving License, RC In DigiLocker Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

DigiLocker, a cloud-based government platform teamed up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make important documents such as vehicle registration certificate and driving licence available to citizens. As a part of this partnership, DigiLocker is integrated with the National Register, which is the national database of vehicle registration and driving licence data all over the country.

DigiLocker can be accessed by the official website www.digilocker.gov.in or via the official app. It lets users access their DL and RC digital copies on their desktop and mobile devices within a few clicks.

How To Upload Driving Licence, RC In DigiLocker

Firstly, you need to set up your DigiLocker account to upload your documents to it. Follow the below steps to set up a DigiLocker account and upload your driving licence and vehicle registration certificates to DigiLocker.

Download the free DigiLocker app on your Android or iOS device.

Create an account using a valid mobile number. It will send you a one-time password (OTP) that is required to access your DigiLocker account. It will prompt you to create username and password for your account.

When prompted, key in your Aadhaar card number that will fill up all your personal information such as name, address, etc. automatically. Remember that details in your driving licence and vehicle registration certificates have to match that on the Aadhaar card.

Now, add your driving licence number to fetch the same in real-time. It will put a timestamp for record-keeping.

After the driving licence, the DigiLocker app will let you save other documents such as vehicle registration certificate and pollution under control certificate.

Both the driving licence and vehicle registration certificates will be verified via a digital signature or QR code.

Our Take On Digilocker App

The Digilocker app is a great digital initiate taken by the government to let people carry all the vehicle-related documents in one place and access them any time. Eventually, it saves you from carrying the hard copies of these documents whenever you go out.

Best Mobiles in India