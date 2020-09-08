DIKSHA App For Jio Phone: How To Download And Use DIKSHA App On Jio Phones Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

DIKSHA is an e-learning platform initiated by the Indian Government. It offers engaging learning materials to teachers, students, and parents - which will come in handy as schools continue to promote e-learning. The DIKSHA platform leverages the digital infrastructure to provide lesson plans, worksheets, and other classroom experiences for both teachers and students alike.

As innovative as the DISKHA platform is, not everyone has access to smartphones or tablets or PCs to make use of the e-learning program. That said, Jio Phones are still one of the most popular feature phones across the country, connecting people with simple KaiOS. Interestingly, DISKHA can be accessed through Jio Phones. Here's how:

How To Download DIKSHA App On Jio Phone

The KaiOS platform on Jio Phones allows a limited number of apps to run on the device. These include WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube to name a few. However, the Jio Phone won't be able to download the DIKSHA app as it has many limits, including the size of the app. That being said, it doesn't mean you can't access or use the DIKSHA platform from your Jio Phone.

How To Access, Use DIKSHA App On Jio Phone

Although you can't download the DIKSHA app on the Jio Phone, you can still access it and use it for your daily school curriculum. Here's how:

Step 1: Open the browser on your Jio Phone and search for DIKSHA in the search bar.

Step 2: The page opens many options, click on the diskha.gov.in - which is the official website.

Step 3: It may be difficult to see on the small screen on the Jio Phone, hence, you can switch to the mobile view on the website.

Step 4: You can search for your syllabus -NCERT, CBSE, or the State/UT options and begin your classes.

Limitations Of DIKSHA App On Jio Phone

While it's great to get the DIKSHA platform on the Jio Phone, it still has a few limitations. Firstly, the screen is too small which could be a hindrance while attending classes. Secondly, the app itself can't be downloaded, which requires you to visit the browser, search via physical buttons, and then access the platform. Plus, you can't download or save the files from the DIKSHA platform if there are any. Nevertheless, the DIKSHA platform has helped digitize educations and the Jio Phones are helping with accessibility.

