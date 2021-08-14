Disney+ Hotstar Launches New Plans: Here's How To Get Free Access With Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has recently made changes in its plans in India. The company has increased the prices of its plans and replacing its existing packs. Notably, existing users have to upgrade their plans so that they can continue the services and watch their shows easily.

Disney+ Hotstar New Plans Details

The three new plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,499. The Rs. 499 plan will offer HD video quality for a validity period of one year. Notably, this plan is designed for mobile users. If anyone is looking for an affordable pack of the app, then they can for the same.

The other pack of Rs. 899 offers Disney+ Hotstar on two screens and in HD. This plan will allow you to access laptops, TV, and smartphone. this plan is also valid for 365 days.

The Rs. 1,499 plan offers Disney+ Hotstar offers access to 4 screens or devices. This pack also provides content in 4K quality. It is the most expensive plan and comes with one-year validity.

However, to access the content from these plans, users have to go and check the company's website. We have all covered prepaid plans that ship Disney+ Hotstar Access, but now, we are listing all packs that offer content from the application.

Disney+ Hotstar Access With Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans

Let's start with Vodafone-Idea plans, which come with Disney+ Hotstar access. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099. The Rs. 499 plan offers 75GB of data, one year of access to Amazon Prime, unlimited calling, 100 messages per month, Voot Select, and Sun NXT for one month.

These second and the third postpaid plan of Vi are providing unlimited data, calling, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime access for one year, and more.

Disney+ Hotstar Access With Airtel Postpaid Plans

Airtel offers similar benefits with three postpaid plans that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. These plans offer 75GB, 150GB, and 500GB of data per month. These packs also ship unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, Airtel Thanks Rewards, Disney+ Hotstar access for one year. These packs also offer content from several apps.

Disney+ Hotstar Access With Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar access with all five plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499.

