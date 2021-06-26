Vi Revises Rs. 699 Postpaid Plan; Offering Unlimited Data, Amazon Prime, And Disney+ Hotstar Access News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced a new offer with its postpaid plan. Notably, the telecom operator has started providing unlimited data with two postpaid plans. However, there is a catch. This offer is limited to those customers who are using Vi's postpaid plan.

Vi Postpaid Plans In India

The telecom operator offers four plans under its postpaid segment. These postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099. However, unlimited data is available with Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,099.

The first plan of Rs. 699 in the unlimited segment is providing 100 messages per month along with content from Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi movies and TV for one year.

This pack is known as Entertainment and the other pack is known as Red X, which is priced at Rs. 1,099. The Red X pack ships unlimited data and 100 messages per month. It includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi movies and TV.

In addition, this plan ships access to Netflix, access to domestic and international airport lounges without any extra cost. Besides, ISD calling to the USA, Canada at 50p/min, the UK at Rs. 3/min and special rates to 14 countries.

Vi Affordable Packs In India

Coming to the two other packs that are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 499. The most affordable pack of Rs. 399 is providing 40GB of data, unlimited STD along with local calls. It includes a 200GB rollover data facility. It ships access Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

Another pack of Rs. 499 ships 75GB of data along with unlimited calling (national and local). This pack is known as Entertainment Plus and it offers 100 messages per month, one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar, subscription to Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies & TV app.

Interestingly, all private telecom players have started launching and upgrading prepaid packs due to growing competition in the sector.

In fact, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have launched plans with no daily limit on data; however, only the latter has revised its offering on a postpaid plan, which seems now, telcos start focussing on the same section.

