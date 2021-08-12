Good And Bad News For Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Subscribers In India Features oi-Vivek

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to access Disney Plus Hotstar's content in India is to recharge your number with a special plan which offers one year of Disney Plus Hotart VIP Subscription worth Rs. 399 for free. However, this will soon change from September, where, Disney Plus Hotstar is introducing three new plans that replaces the existing plans.

The base plan -- the mobile Disney Plus Hostar plan now costs Rs. 499. When compared to the VIP plan, it offers access to all the content, including the international English content, which is not available for the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP users.

Free Upgrade From VIP To Mobile Plan

Disney Plus Hotstar has now officially confirmed that all the existing Disney Plus Hotstar VIP users will be upgraded to the mobile phone for the remaining subscription period for free. This means VIP users will now be able to enjoy all the content available on the platform without any restrictions. This will also be applicable for those, who got Disney Plus Hostar VIP subscription from the telcos.

There Are A Few Drawback

Though it does seem like great news for the VIP users (you can still buy a VIP subscription) the new mobile plan does have some shortcomings. On the new mobile plan, the audio quality has been reduced to stereo when compared to the Dolby 5.1 sound on the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP plan.

One major setback of the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan is that it works online on mobile phones. Hence, a user with Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan will not be able to enjoy content on their televisions and laptops. As of now, there is no information if Disney Plus Hotstar mobile subscribers can enjoy content on their tablets.

Given IPL is resuming in a few weeks, users with Disney Plus Hotstar mobile subscription will not be able to stream the sports from their laptop or smart TV, which is a bummer. This means you might have to spend at least Rs. 899 to stream the IPL or any live sports content onto a big screen.

Also note that the resolution on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan will be limited to 720, just like the VIP plan. On both mobile and super plans, there will be ads. However, users with Disney Plus Hotstar premium subscription will be able to enjoy ad-free content, similar to Netflix. Here are additional details on all new Disney Plus Hotstar plans in India.

Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan

Disney Plus Hotstar costs Rs. 499 per year and only supports one screen at a time with a peak resolution of 720p and stereo audio. There will be ads with this subscription, and one will not be able to access content on laptops and smart TVs.

Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan

This plan costs Rs. 899 per year and supports two screens at the same time with a max streaming resolution of 1080p and Dolby 5.1 audio output. With this plan, users can stream content on a smart TV, laptop, tablet, and smartphone without any issue.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan

This plan is the most expensive of the lot, which costs Rs. 1,499 per year. With this subscription, users can stream on four devices at the same time at 4K resolution and Dolby 5.1 audio. This plan offers an ad-free user experience and can be used on a smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smart TV.

