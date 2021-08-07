Disney+ Hotstar Increase Tariffs Of Plans; Here's How To Get It For Free? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has revised its plans in the country and now, its plans start from Rs. 499. The company has launched three new plans that will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,499. However, the company has removed Rs. 299.

However, if you are looking for ways to access the leading content application Disney+ Hotstar for free, then you should check these prepaid plans, especially Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. So, let's find out all plans that offer free access to the same services.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar

Despite Disney+ Hotstar increased prices of its plans, Reliance Jio does not make any change in its offering. The company is providing benefits with Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599 respectively. The Rs. 401 plan is known as the Best Seller pack, where users get the Disney+ Hotstar app for one year.

The Rs. 598 plan also offers similar offers to Disney+ Hotstar access worth Rs. 399. Similarly, users are getting app access with these two plans Rs. 777 and Rs. 2,599. Notably, the telecom operator also offers the same app access with postpaid plans.

Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel offers similar Disney+ Hotstar with four-packs, which are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2, 698. The Rs. 401 plan offers 30GB of data along with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs. 448 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days This plan is known as a VIP subscription.

The other two plans are priced at Rs. 599 and Rs. 2,698. These plans also offer a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar; however, these packs are valid for 56 days and 365 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar

Vi offers similar benefits with five prepaid packs that are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, Rs. 801, and Rs. 2,595 respectively. All these prepaid plans offer VIP subscriptions to the Disney+ Hotstar application. In addition, users are getting the same benefit for one year.

It is important to note that the first plan Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs. 499 from this month, which is why we believe that telcos might remove the same benefit from Rs. 401 plan.

Best Mobiles in India