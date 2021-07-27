Disney+ Hotstar Launches Three New Packs: Check All Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the launch of three new plans for its customers in India. The company has increased the prices of VIP plans and launched a new mobile-only pack. These all-new plans will be available from September 1st, 2021; however, the price of the premium plan remains the same.

Disney+ Hotstar New Plans

Disney+ Hotstar has launched three plans, which are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,499. The first plan is known as the Mobile plan, where users have to pay Rs. 499 per year. This plan supports only support one device. This plan is Rs. 100 costlier than as basic Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan will cost you Rs. 399.

The second plan of Disney+ Hotstar is priced at Rs. 899 per year, where users will get access to two devices along with HD video quality. The third pack is known as the Premium plan, which is priced at Rs. 1,499 per year and will offer users 4K video quality and four devices.

Apart from these packs, the OTT platform offers Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 packs. The Disney+ Hotstar premium plan of Rs. 299 comes with a validity of 30 days. This plan includes access to unlimited

Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, Ad-free entertainment, and two screens.

The Rs. 399 pack is known as the VIP plan, where users are getting one screen, subscription to unlimited Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, and Ad-free entertainment.

Disney+ Hotstar Vs Prime Video Plans Vs Netflix: Price

It is important to note that Netflix has four plans, which start from Rs. 199 per month. The other plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799 per month. The first pack offers SD quality on smartphones or tablets. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 499 content on SD quality.

The third plan allows you to watch content on two screens in HD quality, whereas the fourth plan offers Ultra HD content on four screens. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs. 129 per month and Rs. 999 per year. It seems that the newly launched plans of Disney+ Hotstar are expensive and might affect the user base of the company in the long run.

