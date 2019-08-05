Google Assistant Upgraded- Will Now Read Messages From Whatsapp, Slack Features oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Previously, Google Assistant used to only read and reply to SMS and Hangouts. But now this smart assistant will also read and reply to messages from Whatsapp, Telegram, Slack, and more. The new feature works across a couple of languages and has appeared recently.

How To Use The New Feature

All you need to do is permit Google assistant to check the notification on your handset by saying "read my messages." Google will then read out all the messages from the corresponding service. The users can then send a reply via voice. Once you're done, the message will be immediately sent.

It must be noted that the Google assistant only reads the messages and can't go through photos, videos, audio or voice notes send through the messaging apps. The latest feature is useful when you're driving and aren't able to use the phone. However, we are not sure whether the new feature is updated from server-side, or we have to install it.

Google's Android Q Beta 5 OTA update

Last month, Google introduced the Android Q Beta 5 OTA update that improved gesture navigation. The update was released for all the Pixel phones, which also included Google's first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices.

Despite coming with the improved feature, the roll-out of the beta update was paused due to some issues. And till now there's no confirmation from Google about when the update will be released. It is worth noting that this was the second beta version out of all the five beta builds that had issues.

