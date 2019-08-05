ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Assistant Upgraded- Will Now Read Messages From Whatsapp, Slack

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Previously, Google Assistant used to only read and reply to SMS and Hangouts. But now this smart assistant will also read and reply to messages from Whatsapp, Telegram, Slack, and more. The new feature works across a couple of languages and has appeared recently.

    Google Assistant Upgraded- Will Now Read Messages From Whatsapp, Slack

     

    How To Use The New Feature

    All you need to do is permit Google assistant to check the notification on your handset by saying "read my messages." Google will then read out all the messages from the corresponding service. The users can then send a reply via voice. Once you're done, the message will be immediately sent.

    It must be noted that the Google assistant only reads the messages and can't go through photos, videos, audio or voice notes send through the messaging apps. The latest feature is useful when you're driving and aren't able to use the phone. However, we are not sure whether the new feature is updated from server-side, or we have to install it.

    Google's Android Q Beta 5 OTA update

    Last month, Google introduced the Android Q Beta 5 OTA update that improved gesture navigation. The update was released for all the Pixel phones, which also included Google's first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices.

    Despite coming with the improved feature, the roll-out of the beta update was paused due to some issues. And till now there's no confirmation from Google about when the update will be released. It is worth noting that this was the second beta version out of all the five beta builds that had issues.

    (VIA)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue