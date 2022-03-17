Just In
How To Change YouTube Channel Name On Mobile, Desktop: Simple Steps For Budding YouTube Stars
YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms, accessed by millions of people around the world. Users can create their YouTube channel, give it a name, upload videos, have live-streaming sessions, and much more. Here are some YouTube channel tips, discussing how to change your YouTube channel name on mobile and desktop.
YouTube Channel Tips
If you're in the video uploading and streaming segment, you must already have an idea of how to get things done. But if you're new to the segment and a budding YouTuber, here are some handy tips for you. This is about your YouTube channel name and how you can change it on your phone and desktop.
When you change your YouTube channel name or profile picture, a lot of important changes take place. Firstly, the current YouTube channel name is an identity. If you already have a verified tick mark, changing the YouTube channel name will remove the verified tick. Here are the steps for the same:
How To Change YouTube Channel Name On Mobile?
Changing your YouTube channel name and profile picture on mobile is quite easy. Here are the steps to do it:
Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phones > make sure you've logged in with your YouTube studio account
Step 2: Next, click on the profile picture to make the changes
Step 3: You'll find the Your Channel option, select this
Step 4: Now you can change the YouTube channel name and even update your profile picture
Step 5: Click on Save and the changes will reflect soon
How To Change YouTube Channel Name On Desktop?
Here are the steps to change your YouTube channel name on your PC or computer:
Step 1: Sign in to YouTube Studio from your desktop
Step 2: Select the left menu > select Customization > Basic info.
Step 3: Here you'll find the Edit button > Select this and click on your channel name
Step 4: Now enter your new channel name.
Step 5: Click Publish and your YouTube channel name will be changed.
It may take a few days for the new name to update and display across YouTube.
