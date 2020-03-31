How To Delete Houseparty App Account on iOS And Android Features oi-Rohit Arora

Well, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is forced to stay at home and follow 'Social Distancing' to prevent the outbreak. It is quite natural for netizens to turn to technology to make the lockdown period bearable. While some are binge-watching on Netflix and playing games on PS4, many have started relying on apps like Houseparty to adapt to this solitary lifestyle.

I was also introduced to this new app from one of my creative friends to indulge in virtual games like Pictionary, Trivia, and Doodling, all happening during a real-time video call. You can add up to eight people on a video call, which seems pretty fun from a virtual video call app standpoint.

However, Housepary raises a big privacy concern. It demands access to your contact list and also asks for permission to access your phone's camera, microphone and location. While this seems pretty normal for an app in today's time, what caught my eye is the 'Sneak Into The House' feature.

If you haven't locked the chat room during a video call, which you must, anyone in your friend list can join it without prior permission. Having said that, don't forget to enable the 'Private Mode' if you can't stop using the Houseparty app.

You can follow these simple steps to lock the chats:

Tap on the face emoji icon placed in the top left corner of the app

Tap on the 'Settings' icon on the top left corner

Turn on the toggle for private mode

Now when you have locked the room to ensure privacy, you must also know that some users have reported that the Houseparty app has been hacked. Folks at 91Mobiles.com reported that some Houseparty users have claimed that their PayPal, Netflix, Spotify, and online-banking accounts have been hacked after downloading the Houseparty app.

While I personally haven't experienced any breach, and the app developers have also denied reports of any possible vulnerability, you should follow all the required measures to avoid any damage. If you want to continue with the application, I would recommend you to not use the same username and password across Houseparty, Facebook, Netflix and other important accounts.

However, if you have decided to uninstall the application, follow the below-mentioned steps for iOS and Android:

If you are an iPhone user, simply tap on the 'Face' icon in the top left corner of the app

Select the gear icon at the top and tap on 'Privacy'

Select 'Delete Account, enter your password and select delete again to permanently delete your Houseparty app account

If you are using the app on an Android device, you have to follow a slightly different method. As there's no option any delete account on Android, you have to send a mail to the app developers to help you permanently delete your account on the app. Send a mail to a mail to 'support@houseparty.com' and type 'Request to Delete Account' in the Subject field.

You must also include your full name, email ID, Houseparty app username and the phone number. Upon successfully receiving the request, the Houseparty support team will permanently delete your account from the server.

Houseparty first came out in 2015. The social networking app allows users to video call other Houseparty users and play games during a live call. The app rose to fame recently amidst the COVID-19 outbreak which has infected more than 784,000 people and killed over 37,000 worldwide. The death toll due to Coronavirus in India has surged to 32.

