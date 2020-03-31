Coronavirus (COVID-19) Test Now Available On Practo At Rs.4,500 News oi-Rohit Arora

Coronavirus test screening is now available on Practo.com. The Bangalore-based digital healthcare platform has collaborated with diagnostic lab chain Thyrocare to conduct Covid-19 screenings. Practo mentions that the COVID-19 test screening on its platform has been authorized by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The COVID-19 detection test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. You can get yourself checked on Practo for coronavirus by paying a sum of Rs. 4,500. You would require a valid doctor's prescription, duly filled 'Test Requisition Form' signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing.

The test can be booked at https://www.practo.com/covid-test and https://covid.thyrocare.com/.

Practo mentions that certified phlebotomists from I2H will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly. They will be taking all necessary precautions mentioned in the ICMR guidelines while taking the swabs. The Swab that is taken during the test will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) and will be transported in a cold chain to the Thyrocare laboratory which has been selected for COVID-19 testing.

Like any other test report, the report for the COVID-19 test will be made available to the patients on the Practo website within 24-48 hours of the sample collection.

An E-diagnostic firm KlinicApp has also partnered with government approved labs- Thyrocare and Metropolis to perform the home test for coronavirus (Covid19) in Mumbai.

Notably, there's no cure for the COVID-19 infection as of now. As reports suggests, it might take at least 12 to 15 months to develop a vaccine to treat the infection. The COVID-19 affected count has been constantly rising in India. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 1,251. As per reports, 32 patients have died from the novel Coronavirus in India while 102 patients have recovered so far.

At least 37,600 people have died so far across the globe from the pandemic. A widespread screening is the need of the hour to prevent the chain of transmission. The initiative taken by Practo and KlinicApp will give Indian citizens a chance to get the screening done at a reasonable price.

Best Mobiles in India