How To Use Facebook, WhatsApp And Telegram Chatbots to Access Coronavirus COVID-19 Updates Features oi-Rohit Arora

After announcing WhatsApp chatbot last week, Facebook has now launched Messenger Chatbot to help people have access to authentic information about Corona Virus or COVID-19. The chatbot is a combined effort by The Ministry of Health, MyGov and Facebook.

The Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger is created to raise awareness by providing authentic and accurate information on the COVID-19 outbreak. The chatbot can also come handy to bust fake news about Corona Virus spread across the country and the world.

With Facebook Messenger Chatbot service, Facebook users can reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers. The Chatbot supports only English and Hindi language, and has no support for regional languages. Here's how you can start using the Facebook Messenger Chatbot to receive Covid-19 updates.

How To Use Facebook Messenger Chatbot

To contact the Chatbot, go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub

Start a chat by typing 'Get Started'

Type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions

Upon performing the aforementioned steps, you will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text. The Facebook Messenger Chatbot will provide information from reliable and credible sources.

If you are not on Facebook, you Use the World Health Organization's Health Alert Service on WhatsApp.

Here's How You Can Access The WhatsApp Chatbot Service

To use the service, save the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phonebook

Text the word 'Hi' in a WhatsApp message to get started

The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information

If you are not a WhatsApp user, you can refer to the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/Coronavirus. Simply click on the WHO link on the homepage to open up a chat with the WHO Health Alert if you have WhatsApp installed.

Telegram MyGov Corona Newsdesk

If you have been following 'Social Distancing' religiously, even in your digital life and have uninstalled the most widely used social apps- Facebook and WhatsApp, you can give a chance to Telegram's MyGov Corona Newsdesk. The channel was created on March 22, the day curfew was imposed in the country to provide official updates and real-time information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Simply tap on this link to sign up for the channel if you are Telegram user. The Telegram MyGov Corona Newsdesk provides links to important articles, FAQs, and videos from experts on various topics around Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Best Mobiles in India