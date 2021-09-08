Just In
How To Download mAadhaar App On Android Or iOS Smartphones
UIDAI, the Unique Identification Authority of India launched mAadhaar, an app that is dedicated to Aadhaar. This app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and lets you access all the details pertaining to your Aadhaar directly on your smartphone. With this app, you can access your Aadhaar details as a soft copy rather than carrying the hard copy of the ID everywhere you go.
On downloading the mAadhaar app, your profile along with your registered phone number, address, name, photograph, gender, and other information will be saved on the app.
What Is mAadhaar App?
The mAadhaar app lets you easily access your Aadhaar details on your smartphones. These details can also be accessed any time you want via the app. Notably, you can store up to five Aadhaar profiles using the same mobile number.
How To Download mAadhaar App On Android/iOS
If you want to download the mAadhaar app, then you can take a look at the steps detailed below. It can be downloaded on any Android smartphone or iPhone.
Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store depending on the device you are using.
Step 2: Search for mAadhaar.
Step 3: You might get many options but you should choose the mAadhaar app from UIDAI.
Step 4: Click on the Install or Get button depending on the phone you are using to download it.
Step 5: Now, open the app on your smartphone.
Step 6: It will display a form 'Create a password before importing your Aadhaar profile on this mobile'.
Step 7: Key in a password.
That's it! You have downloaded the mAadhaar app on your smartphone and set up your profile.
How To Link Your Aadhaar Number To mAadhaar App
Once the mAadhaar app has been downloaded on your smartphone and you have set up a profile with a password, you can link your Aadhaar details. You can do the same by following the steps below.
Step 1: Scan your Aadhaar card or key in the 12-digit Aadhaar number.
Step 2: Make sure the mobile number you use is the same as the one that is linked to UIDAI.
Step 3: Once the details are entered, click on Verify. Make sure you do not refresh or leave the screen.
Step 4: You will receive an OTP to the mobile mumber. Enter it to complete the process.
Once you are done with these steps, you can view your Aadhaar profile on mAadhaar by going to the homepage of the app and tapping your profile. Enter the profile password you created and get the information.
