Microsoft Teams App Download: How To Download Microsoft Teams App On Android, Laptop And PC Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At a time when people are working from home and students are taking up online classes, there is an increase in the collaboration tools and apps. One of the popular apps is Microsoft Teams, which is bringing about a change in the way people collaborate.

Microsoft Teams lets users log in to the app directly via their Android or iOS device. There are several benefits such as inbuilt group voice and video calling, 10GB of Team file storage space and 2GB of storage space for each user. Also, this collaboration tool operates with Office web apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

If you are wondering how to download Microsoft Teams on your device, here we have detailed the same for Android smartphones, laptops and PCs. Check out the steps from here.

How To Download Microsoft Teams On Android

Microsoft Teams is available for download on Android devices. Notably, the app is available on Google Play Store and you just have to download and install it on your smartphone as detailed here.

Open Google Play Store on your smartphone

Search for Microsoft Teams

Choose the right app and "Microsoft Teams" and tap on Install the app

Once is downloaded, you can enjoy the Teams app on your Android smartphone

How To Download Microsoft Teams On Laptop, PC

If you want to install Microsoft Teams on your laptop or PC, then you should try the steps given below.

Firstly, open the web browser and navigate to Microsoft.com

Check for the profile at the top right corner and select Download as Desktop App

After the download, open and run the file

Enter your login credentials in Microsoft Teams

That's it! You will have the Microsoft Teams collaboration app downloaded on your Android smartphone and laptop or PC.

