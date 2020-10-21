Just In
- 13 min ago iQOO U1x Launched With Snapdragon 662 Chipset; New Mid-Range Smartphone In Offing
-
- 18 min ago OnePlus 9 Expected To Arrive In March 2021: What To Expect?
- 24 min ago Truecaller Can Now Tell Why Someone Is Calling You; Truecaller Call Reason
- 43 min ago Jabra Elite 45H Wireless Headphones Review: Lively Soundstage On A Budget
Don't Miss
- Movies RRR: Alia Bhatt To Join Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Team In November
- News BJP-JDU alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh
- Finance Gold Prices Top Rs. 51000 Per 10 Gm On Uptick In Demand
- Lifestyle Relationship Burnout Alert! 8 Telltale Signs That You Must Not Ignore
- Sports IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell eye milestones in Abu Dhabi
- Automobiles Mahindra Scorpio Sting Trademarked In India: New Name For Next-Gen SUV
- Education SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2020 On October 31
- Travel Best Beaches To Visit In India In November
Microsoft Teams App Download: How To Download Microsoft Teams App On Android, Laptop And PC
At a time when people are working from home and students are taking up online classes, there is an increase in the collaboration tools and apps. One of the popular apps is Microsoft Teams, which is bringing about a change in the way people collaborate.
Microsoft Teams lets users log in to the app directly via their Android or iOS device. There are several benefits such as inbuilt group voice and video calling, 10GB of Team file storage space and 2GB of storage space for each user. Also, this collaboration tool operates with Office web apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.
If you are wondering how to download Microsoft Teams on your device, here we have detailed the same for Android smartphones, laptops and PCs. Check out the steps from here.
How To Download Microsoft Teams On Android
Microsoft Teams is available for download on Android devices. Notably, the app is available on Google Play Store and you just have to download and install it on your smartphone as detailed here.
- Open Google Play Store on your smartphone
- Search for Microsoft Teams
- Choose the right app and "Microsoft Teams" and tap on Install the app
- Once is downloaded, you can enjoy the Teams app on your Android smartphone
How To Download Microsoft Teams On Laptop, PC
If you want to install Microsoft Teams on your laptop or PC, then you should try the steps given below.
- Firstly, open the web browser and navigate to Microsoft.com
- Check for the profile at the top right corner and select Download as Desktop App
- After the download, open and run the file
- Enter your login credentials in Microsoft Teams
That's it! You will have the Microsoft Teams collaboration app downloaded on your Android smartphone and laptop or PC.
-
34,990
-
24,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,499
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,849
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,040
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
38,999
-
9,930
-
23,380
-
15,549
-
21,670
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
15,700