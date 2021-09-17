How To Enable Whatsapp Multi-Device Feature On iOS Devices: Use One WhatsApp On Four Devices Features oi-Vivek

Whatsapp has started rolling out the much anticipated multi-device feature for the stable version. Though this feature is available for normal users, the update is still in the beta stage, hence, it might not work flawlessly in some cases. If you are an iPhone user, then here is how you can enable a multi-device feature for your WhatsApp account.

First and foremost, make sure that you are running the latest version of WhatsApp. We were able to enable this feature with the WhatsApp version 2.21.180.14, which is the latest stable build from WhatsApp. Once you update the app, go to the linked devices and click on the multi-device beta option.

Then, click on join beta to enable the WhatsApp multi-device beta feature on your WhatsApp account. Do note that, you can leave the beta and rejoin as many times you want and there are no restrictions about the same. Once joined, all the existing WhatsApp web devices will be removed.

What Is WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature?

WhatsApp's multi-device feature will enable users to use their WhatsApp account on up to four devices even when the primary device is not connected to the internet. Hence, even if your phone is switched off, you can still receive messages and calls on other devices.

If you are using the multi-device feature on a web browser, you won't be able to make or receive calls. However, if you download the desktop version of WhatsApp for Windows or Mac, you can use all the features even when the primary device is not connected to the internet.

Is This An iOS-Exclusive Feature?

No, the WhatsApp multi-device feature is not an iOS-exclusive feature. However, as of now, the feature is only available for iPhones and WhatsApp is likely to release the same for Android devices in the coming days. WhatsApp states that all the messages even on the secondary devices are end-to-end encrypted.

Unlike Telegram, which offers true multi-device usage, WhatsApp's multi-device feature still lacks some features, which could make their way to in the coming days. However, as of now, there is no information about the same.

