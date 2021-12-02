WhatsApp Makes IPO Easy: How To Open Demat Account An Invest In IPO On WhatsApp?

WhatsApp, Upstox Partner For Payments Expansion

Recently, WhatsApp received permission from the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) to expand its payments user base. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based WhatsApp payment service had received permission to double its user base. Apart from that, WhatsApp Payments has another important update.

Popular investment platform Upstox has made investing in IPO and opening a Demat account much easier. It can be done on WhatsApp via Upstox, which is offering end-to-end support for all IPO and investment-related applications. More importantly, interested investors needn't have to register with Upstox to avail the new feature.

With a new IPO going LIVE almost everyday, we’ve made applying for them as easy as saying ‘Hi’ to friends. Try out a feature like never before!

Just say ‘Hi’ on our official #IPO WhatsApp number by clicking on the image below and follow the instructions to apply for IPOs. — Upstox (@upstox) November 16, 2021

How To Open Demat Account On WhatsApp

Simply put, you can now open a Demat account and invest in an IPO via a WhatsApp chat window. Here's how to open a Demat account with Upstox on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to save the Upstox WhatsApp number, which is 9321261098

Step 2: Next, open WhatsApp > Upstox chat > type ‘Open an Account'

Step 3: Enter your mobile number verify it with the OTP

Step 4: Similarly, enter your email id and verify it with OTP

Step 5: Provide additional details like date of birth, PAN, and so on

Step 6: You will then be redirected to the Upstox page to complete setting up the Demat account

How To Invest In IPO On WhatsApp?

Apart from opening a Demat account on WhatsApp, you can also invest in an IPO from the popular messaging app. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Once again, ensure you have saved the Upstox phone number

Step 2: Send Hi or any other customary message

Step 3: You will get several options > Select IPO application

Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number and OTP > select on Apply for IPO

Step 5: Next, select the IPO you wish to subscribe to, which will be reloaded to confirm the payment

WhatsApp Payments With Upstox: Security Concerns

WhatsApp Payments has certainly made things easier by bringing in UPI-based payments to the popular messaging platforms. At the same time, staying safe and alert on online platforms is the need of the hour. In this scenario, one might raise security questions when it comes to opening a Demat account or investing in an IPO on the platform.

For the same, Upstox has ensured no document will be sent on WhatsApp. This ensures no malware or virus files get downloaded into your smartphone. Additionally, Upstox won't ask you to upload any document like your PAN card or address proof ID card.

This also ensures that the documents aren't shared anywhere. With these precautions in hand, WhatsApp and Upstox aim to keep users safe while opening a Demat account or investing in an IPO.