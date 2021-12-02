Just In
- 33 min ago Samsung Galaxy A13 5G With Dimensity 700, 90Hz Display Goes Official; Cheapest 5G Samsung Phone?
- 49 min ago How To Send WhatsApp Message Without Saving Number
- 3 hrs ago Poco M3 Explodes In India; Reason Under Investigation
- 8 hrs ago List Of Smartphones To Expected To Launch In December 2021
Don't Miss
- Sports BWF World Tour Finals: Ashwini-Sikki lose second match; Satwik-Chirag pair pull out due to injury
- Movies Bob Biswas Release Date And Streaming Time On ZEE5 [Details Inside]
- Finance Road Logistics Market in India To Reach USD 330 Billion by 2025: Report
- News India reports 9,765 new Covid-19 cases with 477 deaths
- Lifestyle Diabetes Medication Could Treat Heart Failure Patients, Study
- Education MPSC Subordinate Services Prelim Result 2020 Out, Check MPSC Subordinate Services Pre STI ASO Results Here
- Automobiles Tata Motors Has Registered Total Sales Of 62,192 Units In November 2021
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Shillong
WhatsApp Makes IPO Easy: How To Open Demat Account An Invest In IPO On WhatsApp?
WhatsApp is one of the most popular platforms when it comes to messaging and other modes of communication. Now, WhatsApp is moving beyond just the messaging app. With WhatsApp Payments, people can send and receive money based on UPI. The new update also allows users to invest in IPO and open a Demat account.
WhatsApp, Upstox Partner For Payments Expansion
Recently, WhatsApp received permission from the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) to expand its payments user base. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based WhatsApp payment service had received permission to double its user base. Apart from that, WhatsApp Payments has another important update.
Popular investment platform Upstox has made investing in IPO and opening a Demat account much easier. It can be done on WhatsApp via Upstox, which is offering end-to-end support for all IPO and investment-related applications. More importantly, interested investors needn't have to register with Upstox to avail the new feature.
|
How To Open Demat Account On WhatsApp
Simply put, you can now open a Demat account and invest in an IPO via a WhatsApp chat window. Here's how to open a Demat account with Upstox on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Firstly, you need to save the Upstox WhatsApp number, which is 9321261098
Step 2: Next, open WhatsApp > Upstox chat > type ‘Open an Account'
Step 3: Enter your mobile number verify it with the OTP
Step 4: Similarly, enter your email id and verify it with OTP
Step 5: Provide additional details like date of birth, PAN, and so on
Step 6: You will then be redirected to the Upstox page to complete setting up the Demat account
How To Invest In IPO On WhatsApp?
Apart from opening a Demat account on WhatsApp, you can also invest in an IPO from the popular messaging app. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Once again, ensure you have saved the Upstox phone number
Step 2: Send Hi or any other customary message
Step 3: You will get several options > Select IPO application
Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number and OTP > select on Apply for IPO
Step 5: Next, select the IPO you wish to subscribe to, which will be reloaded to confirm the payment
WhatsApp Payments With Upstox: Security Concerns
WhatsApp Payments has certainly made things easier by bringing in UPI-based payments to the popular messaging platforms. At the same time, staying safe and alert on online platforms is the need of the hour. In this scenario, one might raise security questions when it comes to opening a Demat account or investing in an IPO on the platform.
For the same, Upstox has ensured no document will be sent on WhatsApp. This ensures no malware or virus files get downloaded into your smartphone. Additionally, Upstox won't ask you to upload any document like your PAN card or address proof ID card.
This also ensures that the documents aren't shared anywhere. With these precautions in hand, WhatsApp and Upstox aim to keep users safe while opening a Demat account or investing in an IPO.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877
-
21,033