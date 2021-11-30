WhatsApp Payments Gets NPCI Approval To Expand User Base News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has received permission from the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India to expand its payments' user base. Going by the same, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payment service had received the permission to double its user base.

WhatsApp Payments To Expand User Base

Notably, the NPCI has listed WhatsApp among the list of third-party applications. However, it shows an asterisk that claims that the instant messaging app is granted permission to register as many as 40 million users in UPI.

As per the NPCI listing, WhatsApp will be able to use ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India as the payment service providers for the UPI payments.

In addition to WhatsApp Payments, the NPCI has listed 21 third-party applications on its website. These apps use UPI technology. Some of the prominent names include PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Just Dial, Mi Pay, MakeMyTrip, Samsung Pay and more. Furthermore, there are ten banking apps that have also been listed to be compatible with UPI.

WhatsApp intends to compete against rival apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay. It expects to grow a user base of 400 million users to achieve its target of 40 million. WhatsApp Payments has pioneered in the country and has gone through all new data-localisation rules that were implemented by the government.

WhatsApp Payments Features

For the uninitiated, WhatsApp Payments lets users set up UPI within the app to be able to send or receive money. It makes money transfers and payments as simple as sharing a photo via the platform.

Recently, WhatsApp was in the headlines for rolling out a new cashback program for Android beta users who use its payments service. The Android beta version 2.21.20.3 of the app received an update that lets users get attractive cashbacks, thereby encouraging them to make payments via the messaging app.

Under the WhatsApp Payments cashback program, users who make transactions via this UPI service will get Rs. 51 cashback. The app shows a banner at the top of the chat window and the message reads, "Give cash, get Rs. 51 back". Currently, this cashback offer is available only for the beta users of the app but it is expected to be rolled out widely for all users across the country.

The best thing about this WhatsApp Payments cashback program is that users need not make payments for any minimum amount to avail the cashback. Irrespective of the amount they send (even Re. 1), they can get the cashback of Rs. 51 on WhatsApp. Notably, the app lets users earn a maximum of Rs. 255 cashback by sending money to five different contacts.

Prior to this, WhatsApp Payments introduced the ability to add stickers to the payment screen and send these stickers alongside the money to their contacts. There are as many as five different sticker packs related to the money exchange culture in India that users can download and add the stickers along with the payment page and send it to their contacts. This came soon after the introduction of the QR code scanning feature for WhatsApp Payments that lets users scan a code to make payments.

Best Mobiles in India