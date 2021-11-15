WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery? Here’s The Fix For Android And iOS Phones

The WhatsApp images not showing in the gallery may be due to several reasons and can appear on both Android phones and iPhone models. At the same time, several steps let you fix this problem. Here are some of the ways to fix the WhatsApp images issue for both Android and iOS phones.

How To Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery On Android?

The media visibility feature is another key feature offered on WhatsApp. Plus, this might be the solution to fixing the issue of WhatsApp images not appearing in the gallery. Here's how to enable media visibility on WhatsApp for Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp > Settings > Chats

Step 2: Next, select the Media Visibility toggle and turn it on. This toggle option will turn on Media Visibility for all your WhatsApp contacts.

Step 3: Once done, open the Gallery app on your Android phone and check for WhatsApp images there.

Additionally, you have the option to turn off media visibility for particular contacts. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the particular contact you wish to disable media visibility

Step 2: Open settings of that contact > click on media visibility > No. You can select Yes if you wish to receive WhatsApp images in the gallery of this contact.

Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery With .NOMEDIA File

Android phones have another way to fix the WhatsApp images not showing in the gallery issue. Here, users have to delete the .nomedia file to resolve it. This is an Android extension of the No Media file.

When there's a nomedia file on your phone or any folder, the contents of it don't get scanned or indexed by multimedia players, including the Gallery app on Android. The problem can be resolved by deleting the .nomedia folder to access WhatsApp gallery images not showing in the gallery. Here's how to fix the issue by deleting the .nomedia file:

Step 1: Open Files app on your Android phone > Settings

Step 2: Here, enable ‘Show Hidden Media Files'

Step 3: Open the Settings app on your phone > select Storage here

Step 4: Search for the WhatsApp folder > Next select Media > and lastly WhatsApp images

Step 5: You will likely spot the .nomedia file here. Select it and delete it. Similarly, you can delete the .nomedia folder from the WhatsApp Private and Sent folders

How To Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Photos App On iOS?

The aforementioned steps should help resolve the problem on Android phones. However, this won't work for iOS or iPhone users. The WhatsApp images now showing on gallery issue for iOS is a bit different. The main reason on iOS could be due to the privacy settings on your iPhone. Here's how to fix it:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone > Privacy

Step 2: Find Photos here and you'll see the list of apps having access to the Photos app

Step 3: Select WhatsApp > click on All Photos

This should resolve the issue for iOS users. The above-mentioned steps will help fix the problem you're facing with WhatsApp. Apart from this, it's always best to ensure both your phone and WhatsApp are updated regularly. Sometimes, simply restarting your phone could resolve a lot of issues and ensure a faster experience.