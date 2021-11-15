Just In
- 47 min ago Infinix Note 11i Unveils New Smartphone But It Misses Out On 5G Support
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Discount Offers On Best Gaming Keyboards
- 2 hrs ago Oppo's Folding Smartphone Specs Put Galaxy Fold 3 To Shame: Launch Next Month
- 2 hrs ago MIUI 13 ‘Not Far Behind’ Teases Redmi GM; Visual Overhaul, Widgets Coming To Xiaomi Phones
Don't Miss
- Movies Three Monkeys: Arjun Rampal Begins Shoot For Money Heist's Hindi Adaptation, Set To Place The Professor
- Lifestyle What Is Rett Syndrome, A Disorder Highly Found In Females? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- Sports Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami to lead India in women's junior World Cup
- Finance This Cement Stock Has A "BUY" Call From HDFC Securities With A Target Price of Rs 827
- News The United States Remains a Top Choice for Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education Abroad
- Automobiles Ola Electric Confirms Motorcycle & Cheaper Scooter
- Education UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released By NTA, Check How To Download UGC NET 2021 Hall Ticket
- Travel COVID-19: Ski Season And Winter Tourism On In Switzerland, Austria, Germany And France With Restrictions
WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery? Here’s The Fix For Android And iOS Phones
WhatsApp is one of the most diverse communicative apps, allowing users to share media and even post updates in 'Status'. Sharing media like images, doc files, and more on WhatsApp has been beneficial for many. However, sometimes, WhatsApp images might not appear in your phone's gallery.
The WhatsApp images not showing in the gallery may be due to several reasons and can appear on both Android phones and iPhone models. At the same time, several steps let you fix this problem. Here are some of the ways to fix the WhatsApp images issue for both Android and iOS phones.
How To Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery On Android?
The media visibility feature is another key feature offered on WhatsApp. Plus, this might be the solution to fixing the issue of WhatsApp images not appearing in the gallery. Here's how to enable media visibility on WhatsApp for Android:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp > Settings > Chats
Step 2: Next, select the Media Visibility toggle and turn it on. This toggle option will turn on Media Visibility for all your WhatsApp contacts.
Step 3: Once done, open the Gallery app on your Android phone and check for WhatsApp images there.
Additionally, you have the option to turn off media visibility for particular contacts. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the particular contact you wish to disable media visibility
Step 2: Open settings of that contact > click on media visibility > No. You can select Yes if you wish to receive WhatsApp images in the gallery of this contact.
Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Gallery With .NOMEDIA File
Android phones have another way to fix the WhatsApp images not showing in the gallery issue. Here, users have to delete the .nomedia file to resolve it. This is an Android extension of the No Media file.
When there's a nomedia file on your phone or any folder, the contents of it don't get scanned or indexed by multimedia players, including the Gallery app on Android. The problem can be resolved by deleting the .nomedia folder to access WhatsApp gallery images not showing in the gallery. Here's how to fix the issue by deleting the .nomedia file:
Step 1: Open Files app on your Android phone > Settings
Step 2: Here, enable ‘Show Hidden Media Files'
Step 3: Open the Settings app on your phone > select Storage here
Step 4: Search for the WhatsApp folder > Next select Media > and lastly WhatsApp images
Step 5: You will likely spot the .nomedia file here. Select it and delete it. Similarly, you can delete the .nomedia folder from the WhatsApp Private and Sent folders
How To Fix WhatsApp Images Not Showing In Photos App On iOS?
The aforementioned steps should help resolve the problem on Android phones. However, this won't work for iOS or iPhone users. The WhatsApp images now showing on gallery issue for iOS is a bit different. The main reason on iOS could be due to the privacy settings on your iPhone. Here's how to fix it:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone > Privacy
Step 2: Find Photos here and you'll see the list of apps having access to the Photos app
Step 3: Select WhatsApp > click on All Photos
This should resolve the issue for iOS users. The above-mentioned steps will help fix the problem you're facing with WhatsApp. Apart from this, it's always best to ensure both your phone and WhatsApp are updated regularly. Sometimes, simply restarting your phone could resolve a lot of issues and ensure a faster experience.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720
-
16,375