How To Message Someone If They’ve Blocked You On WhatsApp

    WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging platforms in India. The widely used app comes with a stream of features, including options to block someone from contacting you. However, we sometimes find ourselves at the receiving end of being blocked on WhatsApp. If you've wondered about unblocking yourself on WhatsApp, we're about to show how it can be done.

     

    How To Find Out If You’ve Been Blocked?

    Let's start with the basics. Firstly, you need to find out if you've been blocked. Here are some of the ways to check if you've been blocked on WhatsApp:

    Step 1: First way to check is when your messages aren't going through and aren't delivering

    Step 2: Your calls aren't ‘Ringing'

    Step 3: You can't see their WhatsApp display picture or any of their status updates

    Unblock Yourself On WhatsApp By Re-Installing The App
     

    Uninstalling and re-installing WhatsApp is one of the easiest ways to try to contact someone who's blocked you. However, this might not exactly work in all situations, but one can try their luck. Here are the steps to do it:

    Step 1: Firstly, open WhatsApp on your phone > Settings > Account

    Step 2: Select the ‘Delete My Account' option

    Step 3: You'll find a pop-up that warns you about removing yourself from all WhatsApp groups and your messaging history will be erased. Agree to this and proceed

    Step 4: Next, you need to select your country, phone number, and select the Delete My Account button

    Step 5: Delete the app from your smartphone and restart it once

    Step 6: Once your phone restarts, open Google Play or App Store and download WhatsApp once again

    Step 7: Provide the necessary details and sync the app with your contacts

    Step 8: Now search for the contact that has blocked you. You might be able to contact them once again

    Unblock Yourself On WhatsApp With New WhatsApp Group

    Groups on messaging platforms are one of the best features offered, allowing users to communicate with many people at once. WhatsApp groups have received several updates, allowing users to include hundreds of people at once. If your contact has blocked you on WhatsApp, creating a group might allow you to message them.

    However, you won't be able to create a group with the person who's blocked you. To make this step work, you would need the help and support of a mutual friend. The mutual friend can create a WhatsApp group adding both you and the contact you're trying to message. This will allow you to message the person who's blocked you on WhatsApp.

    For added privacy, you can request the mutual friend to exit the group after making you the admin. That said, this too might not work as the person could simply exit the group. Nevertheless, these are some of the methods you can try to message someone who has blocked you on WhatsApp.

    Read More About: whatsapp apps news how to
    Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
    X