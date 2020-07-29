Is KineMaster A Chinese App? Know About Founder, Country, And Company Details Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Camera on smartphones is probably one of the most revolutionary technologies. Coupled with photo and video editing apps, we're able to create many captivating shots. There are many editing apps available on the Google Play and Apple App Store, and KineMaster is one such popular video editor and video making app.

Recently, the government authorities banned many Chinese apps citing privacy and security concerns. Naturally, many are wondering if any other the other apps that they use will also be banned. One of the queries spotted recently is if KineMaster a Chinese App and if that too would be banned. We're going to answer these questions and give you complete details about the KineMaster app.

What Is KineMaster?

KineMaster is one of the popular video editing and video making apps with support for both Android and iOS devices. The app offers video editing tools that are free to use with an easy-to-use interface. Among the free tools, KineMaster also includes unlimited exports in resolutions up to 4K! In 2020, KineMaster exceeded 240M total downloads.

Is KineMaster Chinese App?

Let's clear up this one. KineMaster is a South Korean multimedia software company with branches in many locations including the US, China, and Spain. So no, KineMaster isn't a Chinese app. Also, KineMaster is a publicly-traded company listed on the Korean stock market, without any Chinese links.

KineMaster App Founder, Owner Details

Going more into the details about the KineMaster app, you might also want to know who founded or developed the popular app. The professional video editing app was developed by NexStreaming, which is also a South Korean company with Il-Taek Lim as the CEO.

NexStreaming is one of the mobile multimedia software company based in South Korea that develops video-processing technologies highly optimized for mobile devices. Like KineMaster, NexStreaming is also a publicly-traded company listed on the Korean stock exchange, making it wholly a Korean company without Chinese links.

Will KineMaster Be Banned In India?

No, there's no reason for the KineMaster app to be banned in India. The app or the developer or the founding company do not have any Chinese investment, which is one of the main reasons for the ban. Also, there haven't been reports of security of privacy lapses on KineMaster, which makes it safe to use.

