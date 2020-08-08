Jio Meet For PC: How To Download And Install Jio Meet On PC, Laptops Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jio has been one of the companies that have released many new products to cater to the people's needs during the pandemic. Services like the JioMart, Jio Meet, and more were launched. For one, Jio Meet comes as an Indian alternative to the Zoom video conferencing service and is available across all major platforms in India.

Jio Meet Features

Jio Meet comes as an Indian alternative Zoom and can support up to 100 users at a time just like Zoom. The platform is free to use and supports one-on-one calling as well. To note, Zoom is infamous for its lack of security infrastructure, while Jio Meet has a couple of additional security layers.

How To Download And Install Jio Meet On PC, Laptops?

Jio Meet can be downloaded and installed on your PC and laptops. There are a couple of simple steps to follow, which are listed below:

Step 1: Open your internet browser and enter https://jiomeetpro.jio.com/home website.

Step 2: The home page will ask you to join a webinar. But you'll need to scroll down to the bottom of the page and find a download link for the Windows PC.

Step 3: When you click on the download link, it takes you the Windows download page, from where you can get the .exe file, which will automatically download on the PC or laptop.

Step 4: Once downloaded, Jio Meet will take you through the installation process. Once installed, you can even see a shortcut on your desktop.

How To Use Jio Meet On Your PC, Laptop?

Once the Jio Meet application is downloaded and installed on your PC or laptop, you can begin using it for conferencing calls and webinars. Here's how you can use Jio Meet on your PC or laptop:

Step 1: Open the Jio Meet application on your PC or laptop with either the shortcut icon or by searching in the Start menu.

Step 2: Once opened, you will need to sign-in using your email ID or with a password or with an OTP. If you wish to log-in using an OTP, it should be noted that the app needs to be installed and set up on your smartphone.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can join a webinar or meeting as a guest. In this case, you need to enter the meeting ID URL and join the conference call.

