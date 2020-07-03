ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Launches JioMeet App For Video Conferencing: Here's How To Download

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is known for disrupting the market with new services. Earlier, it launched its broadband services, and now a new app. The JioMeet app is available on the Play Store, App Store, and for all desktop users. It is a conferencing app that allows connecting 100 participants at one time.

    Reliance Jio Launches JioMeet App For Video Conferencing

     

    The HD video conferencing app is free to use, and the company has launched this at the time when the government is banning all malicious apps. In fact, the company has already registered 10,000+ downloads in just a few hours. However, to download this app, you need to follow these steps first.

    How To Download JioMeet Application

    All you need to do is to go Play Store and the App Store to download the app. After that, you have to Sign up by giving your details like email or mobile number and name. Then, the company will send you an email or an OTP to verify your details. Once it is done, you have to verify yourself by tapping on the verify button, and now you have to set a password, and it is done.

    List Of All Devices That Support JioMeet Application

    Notably, JioMeet applications are available on all three platforms, such as desktop, Android, and iOS. But still, you need to check that your device is compatible with it or not. The JioMeet is compatible with all Android devices that are OS version 5.0 and above, while it supports all iOS devices that are OS version 9 and above. If you want to use this application on Mac, then you should have OS version 10.13 and above. Lastly, it supports Windows 10.

    The company has launched this app when people are maintaining social distance and working from home due to growing cases of Coronavirus. The most impressive thing about this application is that it has been launched by an Indian company.

     

    So we believe that it will definitely help the operator attract a mass audience, towards its platform. Apart from that, the newly launched HD video conferencing app is expected to take on Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams as the government is promoting all local products and applications.

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
