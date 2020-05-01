ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio To Launch Video Conferencing App Soon

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is all set to give tough competition to video conferencing apps. Yes, you heard it right. The telecom operator is planning to launch its app called Jio Meet in a few days. The upcoming platform is likely to take on Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and the newly launched app called Zoom.

    Reliance Jio To Launch Video Conferencing App Soon

     

    The announcement comes at that time when the government wants developers to develop Zoom like application which is safe as people are working from home. "Jio Meet is a platform which has many uniqueness- it actually has an ability to work on any device, any operating system, and it has an ability to do a complete collaboration," Pankaj Pawar, senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm was Reliance Jio Infocomm was quoted by Economic Times. He added that "And effectively, this collaboration does not limit to a typical video conferencing app."

    The report states that the JioHealth application will be integrated with the upcoming app, where users will be allowed to get in touch with doctors virtually, get prescriptions, online tests, and users can also order their medicines. Apart from that, it is expected that Jio will connect its education platform with the new application which might allow its user to access the virtual classes.

    "We are just a few days away from offering this to all the Indians so that they will be able to leverage this in the most secure environment and at the same time in a 'grandma easy' kind of platform so that anybody and everybody is able to use this," Pawar added.

    Demand For Video Conferencing

    As people are working from home, the demand for these apps has been increased by many folds. In fact, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela has also said that there 200 million participants on its meeting app, while Zoom said that 300 million people using its platform. Similarly, Facebook claims that 700 million people are participating in calls via its Messenger Rooms.

     

    Reliance Jio Adds 17 Million Users In Q4 2020

    Reliance Jio, which is also India's largest telecom operators, has announced that it has added 17.5 million users in the Q4 of the last financial years. The company has reported a net profit of Rs. 2,331 crore, which is 177 percent Y-O-Y up.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X