Reliance Jio To Launch Video Conferencing App Soon

Reliance Jio is all set to give tough competition to video conferencing apps. Yes, you heard it right. The telecom operator is planning to launch its app called Jio Meet in a few days. The upcoming platform is likely to take on Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and the newly launched app called Zoom.

The announcement comes at that time when the government wants developers to develop Zoom like application which is safe as people are working from home. "Jio Meet is a platform which has many uniqueness- it actually has an ability to work on any device, any operating system, and it has an ability to do a complete collaboration," Pankaj Pawar, senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm was Reliance Jio Infocomm was quoted by Economic Times. He added that "And effectively, this collaboration does not limit to a typical video conferencing app."

The report states that the JioHealth application will be integrated with the upcoming app, where users will be allowed to get in touch with doctors virtually, get prescriptions, online tests, and users can also order their medicines. Apart from that, it is expected that Jio will connect its education platform with the new application which might allow its user to access the virtual classes.

"We are just a few days away from offering this to all the Indians so that they will be able to leverage this in the most secure environment and at the same time in a 'grandma easy' kind of platform so that anybody and everybody is able to use this," Pawar added.

Demand For Video Conferencing

As people are working from home, the demand for these apps has been increased by many folds. In fact, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela has also said that there 200 million participants on its meeting app, while Zoom said that 300 million people using its platform. Similarly, Facebook claims that 700 million people are participating in calls via its Messenger Rooms.

Reliance Jio Adds 17 Million Users In Q4 2020

Reliance Jio, which is also India's largest telecom operators, has announced that it has added 17.5 million users in the Q4 of the last financial years. The company has reported a net profit of Rs. 2,331 crore, which is 177 percent Y-O-Y up.

