Leaving WhatsApp For Telegram? Here’s How To Transfer All Your Chats

WhatsApp witnessed an exodus following its new privacy policy, making alternatives such as Telegram and Signal the new hotspot for instant messaging. The traffic was such that these less popular services had to update their servers to prevent app breakdowns. Though a lot of users migrated from WhatsApp, they still have many important chats on their accounts. Well, Telegram has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and is now offering users the option to import their chat history from WhatsApp.

The feature arrived with version 7.4 and is available for both iOS and Android devices. Not just WhatsApp, users can also import their chats from Line and KakaoTalk. After importing the chats, users can continue the conversation, provided both parties have Telegram installed on their phones.

Following the WhatsApp privacy policy fiasco, Telegram has garnered over 500million active users globally. WhatsApp later delayed the rollout of the new policy and claims to offer a secure chat experience, but that doesn't seem to affect migrated users. Also, Telegram's new feature will make the shift even easier.

How To Transfer Chats

The process of importing works on a chat-by-chat basis and can transfer both individual and group chats. All you need to do is follow some simple steps:

Open the relevant chat and open the info screen.

Tap on the 'Export Chat' option to open the iOS Share Sheet.

Select Telegram from the provided options to import the conversation.

Android users can tap the three-dot button on the top right corner and then select "More" to import chats.

All imported conversations will carry a small 'Imported' label showing when they were originally sent and when they were transferred to Telegram. Users also have the option to import chats with or without their images and these messages will be arranged in the order they were imported and not according to their actual timeline.

Besides, the new Telegram update brings a handful of other useful features. The app now allows users to adjust volumes for individual voice chat participants and report fake groups or channels of public figures or organizations.

