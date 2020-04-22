Microsoft 365 Now Available In India: Price And Features

Microsoft 365 Price And Availability

Microsoft has also announced two new Microsoft 365 apps that will roll out in preview in the coming months. These include- a new Microsoft Family Safety app and new features in Microsoft Teams for better collaboration. Microsoft 365 Personal will be available at Rs. 420 per month. You can also purchase the family subscription that allows six people to use Microsoft 365 Family for Rs. 530 a month.

The list of new features includes premium desktop Office apps, 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to offer protection from malware and phishing attacks, ongoing technical support, and some newly announced features today. Let's get into details of the new features and experiences rolled out by Microsoft.

AI-Powered Microsoft Editor

First in the list is the new AI-powered Microsoft Editor that will be made available in more than 20 languages. The new Microsoft Editor will now be accessible across Word and Outlook.com and as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Microsoft mentions that anyone can access the essential Editor capabilities, which include spelling and basic grammar across Word, Outlook.com, and the web.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, on the other hand, will have access to advanced grammar and style refinements to write with more clarity and conciseness. These include rewrite suggestions and additional style critiques. Most importantly, the AI-powered Microsoft Editor also comes equipped with plagiarism-checking capabilities to support writers in creating original content.

Presenter Coach in PowerPoint

Microsoft wants you to excel in in-office presentations. The tech giant has integrated an AI-powered ‘Presenter' that claims to correct monotone pitch and refine speeches. Available as a free preview, the Presenter uses machine learning to detect your rate of speech and analyze speech habits like use of words "umm" frequently. The feature will eventually be made available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

PowerPoint Designer

Microsoft 365 also brings ‘PowerPoint Designer' to help you boost creativity. As per Microsoft, the new tool will help you be more creative while saving you time. For instance, the tool can transform the text into a timeline and can auto-generate slide layouts. It also brings 8,000 images and 175 looping videos from Getty Images, plus 300 new fonts and 2,800 new icons to create visually appealing documents. The new content will also be usable in Word and Excel.

Money-Service In Excel

Money in Excel is a new solution for Microsoft 365 subscribers that will help users manage, track, and analyze money and spending all in one place. Microsoft claims that Money follows a secure and simple process to connect to your bank and credit card accounts, including major retail banks and community credit unions.

It will let you import transactions and account balances automatically and customize your workbook in Excel. Money in Excel will start to become available in the coming months in the U.S. first. Besides, Microsoft 365 subscribers will also have exclusive access to the over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha in Excel.

New Features In Outlook

Microsoft has also added some new features in Outlook to help you better organize work and life. The Organization features will allow you to link your personal calendar to your work calendar to show your real availability in your work account without compromising on privacy.

New Upgrades In Microsoft Edge Browser, Skype And Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has also upgraded the Edge browser with new features. These include Password Monitor to protect users on the web, Collections to simplify research work. Microsoft Skype gets a new feature- Meet Now, that allows users to easily connect over video (for free) with up to 50 people in just a few clicks.

As far as Microsoft Teams is concerned, the upgrades will allow you to create groups, conduct group chats, make video calls, collaborate over shared to-do lists and assign tasks to specific people. Microsoft Team will also let you coordinate schedules, share photos and videos, all in one place.

Microsoft Family Safety app



Last but not the least, Microsoft has also announced a ‘Microsoft Family Safety' app for iOS and Android platforms for Microsoft 365 subscribers. The new app will allow family members (admins) to manage screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox devices remotely. The app will help you stay connected with family members via location sharing and notifications.