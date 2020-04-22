Just In
- 11 min ago iQOO Neo 3 5G Confirmed To Feature 4,500mAh Battery With 44W Fast Charging Support
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung TV Plus Streaming App Coming To Galaxy Smartphones Soon
- 1 hr ago Best Premium Headphones And Earbuds To Buy In India
- 2 hrs ago AMD Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 3300x Super Efficient CPUs Based On Zen2 Architecture Launched
Don't Miss
- News IMA calls off White Alert protest: Calls Shah’s assurance solid
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
- Movies Anushka Shetty Is Not At Loggerheads With Nishabdham Makers! Deets Inside
- Sports Playing against James Anderson in England is really challenging: Ajinkya Rahane
- Finance Sensex Ends 743 Points Higher, Reliance Surges 10 Percent
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Air Pollution May Affect Coronavirus Lethality, Study Says
- Automobiles BMW Motorrad To Launch The 2020 BMW F 900 XR And S 1000 XR Soon In India
- Education Why Civil Services Day Is Celebrated On April 21?
Microsoft 365 Now Available In India: Price And Features
Microsoft has rolled out the refreshed version of 'Office 365' in India. The new version- Microsoft 365 brings cloud-powered services, new content, templates and also provides users with new Artificial Intelligence (AI) experiences while working on the Microsoft applications. These new features and experiences will start rolling out today and will reach over 38 million Office 365 subscribers over the next few months.
Microsoft 365 Price And Availability
Microsoft has also announced two new Microsoft 365 apps that will roll out in preview in the coming months. These include- a new Microsoft Family Safety app and new features in Microsoft Teams for better collaboration. Microsoft 365 Personal will be available at Rs. 420 per month. You can also purchase the family subscription that allows six people to use Microsoft 365 Family for Rs. 530 a month.
The list of new features includes premium desktop Office apps, 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to offer protection from malware and phishing attacks, ongoing technical support, and some newly announced features today. Let's get into details of the new features and experiences rolled out by Microsoft.
AI-Powered Microsoft Editor
First in the list is the new AI-powered Microsoft Editor that will be made available in more than 20 languages. The new Microsoft Editor will now be accessible across Word and Outlook.com and as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Microsoft mentions that anyone can access the essential Editor capabilities, which include spelling and basic grammar across Word, Outlook.com, and the web.
Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, on the other hand, will have access to advanced grammar and style refinements to write with more clarity and conciseness. These include rewrite suggestions and additional style critiques. Most importantly, the AI-powered Microsoft Editor also comes equipped with plagiarism-checking capabilities to support writers in creating original content.
Presenter Coach in PowerPoint
Microsoft wants you to excel in in-office presentations. The tech giant has integrated an AI-powered ‘Presenter' that claims to correct monotone pitch and refine speeches. Available as a free preview, the Presenter uses machine learning to detect your rate of speech and analyze speech habits like use of words "umm" frequently. The feature will eventually be made available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.
PowerPoint Designer
Microsoft 365 also brings ‘PowerPoint Designer' to help you boost creativity. As per Microsoft, the new tool will help you be more creative while saving you time. For instance, the tool can transform the text into a timeline and can auto-generate slide layouts. It also brings 8,000 images and 175 looping videos from Getty Images, plus 300 new fonts and 2,800 new icons to create visually appealing documents. The new content will also be usable in Word and Excel.
Money-Service In Excel
Money in Excel is a new solution for Microsoft 365 subscribers that will help users manage, track, and analyze money and spending all in one place. Microsoft claims that Money follows a secure and simple process to connect to your bank and credit card accounts, including major retail banks and community credit unions.
It will let you import transactions and account balances automatically and customize your workbook in Excel. Money in Excel will start to become available in the coming months in the U.S. first. Besides, Microsoft 365 subscribers will also have exclusive access to the over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha in Excel.
New Features In Outlook
Microsoft has also added some new features in Outlook to help you better organize work and life. The Organization features will allow you to link your personal calendar to your work calendar to show your real availability in your work account without compromising on privacy.
New Upgrades In Microsoft Edge Browser, Skype And Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has also upgraded the Edge browser with new features. These include Password Monitor to protect users on the web, Collections to simplify research work. Microsoft Skype gets a new feature- Meet Now, that allows users to easily connect over video (for free) with up to 50 people in just a few clicks.
As far as Microsoft Teams is concerned, the upgrades will allow you to create groups, conduct group chats, make video calls, collaborate over shared to-do lists and assign tasks to specific people. Microsoft Team will also let you coordinate schedules, share photos and videos, all in one place.
Microsoft Family Safety app
Last but not the least, Microsoft has also announced a ‘Microsoft Family Safety' app for iOS and Android platforms for Microsoft 365 subscribers. The new app will allow family members (admins) to manage screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox devices remotely. The app will help you stay connected with family members via location sharing and notifications.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,590
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
17,325