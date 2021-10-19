Moj App Video Download: How To Download Moj Videos On Your Smartphone Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

After the ban of TikTok, the demand for Indian short video app has increased drastically. The Moj app is an Indian short-video-making app that was introduced as a TikTok alternative app last year. The app allows creating a 15-second short video using different filters. One can share the videos through other social media platforms and can also download the videos on their device for watching later. Let's take a look at how to Moj videos on your smartphone.

Moj App Founder & It Is From Which Country?

Before knowing how to download Moj Video, one must know what is the Moj app, it's from which country, its features, and how to use it. As above-mentioned, Moj is an Indian app that is developed by social media platform ShareChat back in 2020 and is owned by Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd.

Moj App Features & How To Use?

Moj app offers similar features as the TikTok. It supports 15 languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and others; however, it doesn't support the English language.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices and is sized 82MB. Once you have completed downloading the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store then launch the app on your smartphone. Now, follow these steps to use the app.

Step 1: First, open the app and select any language of your preference.

Step 2: Now, click on the + icon which will open the camera and you can download your video using sounds, timer, effect, speed, and so on.

Step 3: Then you can post your video using any comment or emoji.

How To Download Moj Videos On Your Smartphone?

If you want to watch any video later, can download it to your device. For that, you don't need to download any third-party app. For instance, for downloading Instagram Reels videos, we use a third-party app. However, the Moj app has an in-built feature that will allow you to download a video to your phone's local storage and share any videos via other social media platforms. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to download Moj videos on your smartphone.

Step 1: Choose any video and click on the 'share' button placed on the right side.

Step 2: Now, you can see the download option and click on that to download the video.

Step 3: After downloading the video, you can watch it by going to your gallery.

Step 4: You will also get a share tab from where you can share the video directly on your Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Additionally, if you are using Jio Phone the process of downloading the Moj video will remain the same. It is also important to note that you can't directly download the Moj app on your Jio Phone. To use the app on your Jio Phone, you need the Omnisd App. You can download the Moj app via the help of the Omnisd App. To know the process in detail, you can head over to our previous article.

