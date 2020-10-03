Moj App Download For Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Moj App On Jio Phone Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moj app is an Indian TikTok alternative app that is developed by social media platform ShareChat. After the ban of the Chinese popular app TikTok, the demand for Indian short video app has increased considerably. Moj app offers similar features to the TikTok. It supports 15 languages except for English. Previously, we already discussed how to download the Moj app on your Android phone. Now, follow these steps to know how to download the Moj app on your Jio phone.

What Is Moj App?

Moj app is a short-video-making app that allows you to make 15 seconds video. Besides, you get multiple filters and can also edit the videos with different effects. Users can share their videos on this platform. The app also supports lip-syncing functionality.

How To Download And Install Moj App On Jio Phone?

You can't directly download the Moj app on your Jio Phone. To use the app on your Jio Phone, you need the Omnisd App. You can download the Moj app via the help of the Omnisd App. The Omnisd App is a third-party app that will help you download various android apps that are not available in Jio Store. To know how to download Omnisd app go through our previous story. The Moj app is sized 24MB and Jio users may get into trouble while using it and you might see the hanging problems.

Apart from the Moj app, there are so many Indian short video-making apps including Chingari, Mitron, and Roposo. On the other hand, Instagram Reels have seen immense popularity after banning of TikTok.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Moj App a Chinese app?

No, it is an Indian short video maker app.

2. Can I download Moj App via Jio Phone Browser?

No, you have to download the app via Omnisd app.

