How To Download And Install Moj App; Know It's Features And How To Use It
Indian alternatives to various recently-banned Chinese apps are emerging. The recent one to hit the list is the Moj app, a replacement to TikTok. The Moj app provides features similar to that of TikTok including special effects, stickers, easy editing for short videos, and more. Here are some of the features and instructions to use the Moj app.
Moj App Features
The Moj app is an Indian app, with support for over 15 languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and others. However, it doesn't support the English language. The app is owned by ShareChat, another popular Indian app, which also doesn't support the English language.
Like TikTok, the Moj app can be used to make short videos, lasting up to 15 seconds. Moj provides various filters and emoticons, allowing creators to explore more options. Lip syncing videos, special effects for videos, and more can be done on the Moj app.
Moj App: How To Download, Install
The Moj app is available only on the Google Play and might take a while to hit the Apple App Store. The app is sized 24MB and is rated 12-years+; users can simply download the Moj app on their smartphone and install it.
Moj App: How To Use
Once the Moj app is installed, it asks users for their language preferences; which next opens to the homepage. The right-top corner of the homepage has a button, which opens to multiple options. Here, users can share short videos with other platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and other social media.
Below the sharing options, users can also find the upload button, which opens to the smartphone's gallery. Here, creators can select a video they wish to upload, which needs to be a maximum of 15 seconds. Once selected, the Moj app further opens to multiple options like stickers, emoticons, filters, and more.
Once done, they can upload their video and share them on the Moj app. There are a couple of other options next to the upload button, including reporting a video they're viewing or even mark it as uninterested.
Moj App: Upcoming Features
The Moj app is relatively new to the market and still needs a couple of enhancements. Few users have complained that they haven't been able to create their profiles or upload videos. This could be because the app is still available for select users and interface enhancements are expected soon.
The Google Play description notes that the Moj app will, "soon have features like - create a profile, upload and edit videos, full features camera filters, and editing, follow power creators, and much more." Additionally, the Moj app is said to include cutting-edge Magic filters that let users create exclusive music videos with special effects.
