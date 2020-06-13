Chingari App Download: How To Download And Install Chingari App On Your Android/iOS Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the recent 'remove China apps' move, Indian companies have started coming up with alternatives to popular Chinese apps. One of the apps that got dislikes among Indian users is the popular short video-sharing app TikTok. While there are several Indian alternatives to this app, Chingari, a new social media app is touted to be a direct rival to it.

Chingari is an app that is meant to create and share short videos. It comes with additional features including the ability to chat with people, look for others content, download videos, and more. The app was developed by two Bengaluru-based programmers in 2019 but it has gained traction recently surpassing 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store with the number rising strongly.

Chingara App Features

The TikTok rival provides users with trending news, status videos, memes, and much more. It supports content in various languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bangla. The Indian app also lets users to earn money by posting and creating short videos. It lets them earn based on the rate at which their videos go viral. And, they can get points per view that can be redeemed as cash.

What's notable is that the Chingari app focuses on privacy and endorses transparency as well. As it is an Indian app, we can be sure that the data will be safe and not handled by foreign servers.

How To Download Chingari App

The Indian rival to TikTok is available both on Google Play Store and App Store. To download this app, you need to follow the below steps.

Open Google Play Store or App Store on your smartphone

Look out for the Chingari app

On the right app, tap on it and choose the Install option.

That's it! You can start creating and sharing your own short videos that will help you earn money as you socialize with people. Having said that, do you use TikTok? Are you interested in replacing it with the Chingari app or have you already installed it? Do let us know your comments from below.

