Most Popular Netflix TV Shows And Movies In India In 2020
Netflix is amongst the top OTT players across the globe. The online streaming platform has gained a huge user base in India as well. Thanks to the plethora of content available on this platform, you can binge-watch your favorite shows and movies on-the-go. In recent times, several new shows and movies have debuted on this platform.
You often would scroll through the content library to decide what to watch. It could be confusing at times what to watch with all the popular shows available just clicks away. The company has released a list of shows/ movies which were hit amongst the Indian audience. The subscribers have not just liked the regional content, but also international dramas and shows.
Top Netflix Shows And Movies In India In 2020
Mighty Little Chota Bheem Season 3
The Indian animated series which is a pre-school spin-off of the Chota Bheem series has been amongst the most-watched shows in 2020 on Netflix. The story revolves around the infant version of Bheem ( a Hindu mythology character). The show has gained popularity amongst the global audience as well according to some online reports.
Extraction
The American action-thriller movie debuted this year on Netflix. With the presence of noted celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, this action-packed movie became an instant hit amongst the Indian audience.
Bulbul
This is another Hindi-language movie that became an instant hit amongst the Indian audience since its release on Netflix. The movie is directed by Anvita Dutt and tells the story of a child-bride and the hardships faced by her. The 94 minutes long movie was released in June 2020 this year and has Tripti Dimri as the lead actress playing the role of Bulbul.
Ludo
The list of most-watched 2020 shows and movies in India also includes Ludo. It is an Indian dark comedy which is directed by Anurag Basu. The cast includes Abhishek Bacchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. All of them are the known faces of the Bollywood industry.
