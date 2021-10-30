Just In
Removing PDF Password: How To Remove PDF Password From Adobe Acrobat, Mobile?
PDF documents are often sent across via emails or sometimes via messaging platforms. With the rising number of data thefts and hacks, it's important to always protect important documents. It's best done with a PDF password. At the same time, it can be quite a hassle to enter the password every time you want to access a PDF file.
This is why we've listed out some easy steps to remove the PDF password. As important as it is to protect your file, you can also remove it when you know it's safe. Saving it locally on your PC or mobile, for instance. In this case, you can remove the PDF password and access it seamlessly. At the same time, you will need to know and enter the password at least once to make sure it's really you who's accessing it. Here are the steps to remove the PDF password on your mobile and other platforms.
How To Remove PDF Password From Mobile?
Both Android and iPhone support PDF readers. Plus, there are plenty of apps you can download to access PDF files from Google Play and the App Store. Here are the steps to remove PDF password on your phone:
Step 1: Download a PDF reader app like PDF Utilities or PDF Expert
Step 2: Complete the sign-in process to get the maximum benefits of these apps
Step 3: Now, open a PDF file through this app. If there's a password for this file, enter it now
Step 4: Next, you'll find the option to remove the password in the menu and security options. This helps in removing the password on PDF on your mobile.
How To Remove PDF Password From Adobe Acrobat?
Adobe Acrobat Reader is the most commonly used PDF reader across the world. It's easily accessible and can be viewed on a wide range of devices. It should be noted that you will need a paid subscription to remove the password on Adobe. Here are the steps to remove PDF passwords on the Adobe Acrobat platform:
Step 1: Firstly, sign up for the Adobe Acrobat Pro DC membership, which costs priced at Rs. 1,041 per month for an annual subscription or Rs. 1,691 a month if subscribed monthly.
Step 2: Next, open any PDF file that might have a password. Here, you will need to enter the password for the first time.
Step 3: Next, select the Lock Screen option under Security Settings. Next select Permission details
Step 4: Now, select Security option > Security Method > No Security
Step 5: Save the file now. Once done, you won't need to enter the PDF password next time you open it.
How To Remove PDF Password On Google Chrome?
Google Chrome is one of the most diverse platforms that's accessed by thousands, if not millions, of people every day. If you're looking for a way to remove the PDF password, Google Chrome could be the easiest way to do so. Here are the steps to remove PDF passwords on Google Chrome:
Step 1: Firstly, open the PDF file in Google Chrome by accessing it from your Gmail, Drive, or any other third-party platform
Step 2: Next, enter the password for the PDF file to access it
Step 3: Once done, open the File menu > Print > Save as PDF
Step 4: Now, the PDF file with a password is once again saved as a PDF file without a password. Make sure you choose a location of your choice on your device.
Similarly, you can remove the PDF password on Mac systems, where you find need to tap on Export as PDF. Next, click on Save as the file will automatically be saved without a password at your preferred location. As you can see, these are some of the easiest ways to remove PDF passwords on any device of your choice.
