Rs 5000 SAMY smart TV app might be creepy: Everything you need to know

The brand SAMY is making a lot of sounds, especially after launching a smart-television for Rs 5,000. Upon the latest update, the SAMY smart Television is expected to cost more than Rs 5,000. It seems a user has to pay anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 to own the smart television from SAMY.

What's more flabbergasting is the fact that a user has to provide her/his Aadhaar number to register into the SAMY app to buy the television. Elliot Alderson, the guy who found out that Aadhaar data breach, has shared a bit of information on the SAMY app and the security measures offered on the app.

Hi @UIDAI,



This #Android app is asking their user to link their #Aadhaar card with the app. I thought it was illegal 🤔... and you? pic.twitter.com/MZMmDvUszf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) January 31, 2019

Aadhaar is must

SAMY app is similar to other e-commerce websites where you can buy televisions and accessories offered by SAMY. The more interesting fact about the SAMY app is the fact that you need to share your Aadhaar number to book or pre-order the SAMY smart-television.

There is an option to skip the registration processor. However, at the time of checkout, you need to submit your Aadhaar number to get the television or to buy other accessories. According to Elliot Alderson, the app will forward your Aadhaar number to a server as plain text.

The app is based on Java, and the actual web page is built on HTTP, which is not as secure of HTTPS. Elliot also explains that the hacking the SAMY app is pretty easy as well.

According to Elliot Alderson, the app lacks certain security features and does not recommend users to use the app.

The Rs 4,999 television actually costs more

The SAMY SMART ANDROID LED TV (SM32-K4000) is priced at Rs 4,999. If you click on book now, the price goes up to Rs 5898.82 (with GST), and there is an additional shipping cost of Rs 1,500 (minimum), which shoots up the price of the SAMY smart television to Rs 7,398, which is almost 50% more than the marketed price of the tv.

The overall product portfolio from SAMY looks pretty skeptical, as the company is selling a 43-inch 4K UHD television for Rs 14,999. And the price of the 43-inch SAMY television goes up to Rs 21,558 after GST and shipping charges.