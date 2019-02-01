Samy 32-inch Android TV: Here’s how you can buy the cheapest smart TV

Are you looking for an affordable smart TV? Well, the latest offering from an Indian brand Samy Informatics has come up with a dirt cheap smart Android TV at an unbelievable price point of Rs. 4,999. Yes, you read it right! This 32-inch Android TV costs you as low as Rs. 4,999. This smart TV is priced low because it is a part of the Make in India initiative. The company detailed the same at the launch of this smart TV as well.

But to make up for the losses, this TV will show ads so that the company generates revenue. However, you need to know that the cost of this smart TV will go up and cost around Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000 based on the city you live in due to the taxes and shipping costs. And, you cannot just head to a nearby store to purchase this smart TV as it will be available only via the Samy app.

Interested in buying this Samy 32-inch Android TV? Well, here we have come up with the steps you need to follow to get your hands on this one! Take a look at the same to own the cheapest smart TV in India right now.

How to buy Samy 32-inch Android TV

This TV will be selling on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you will get your hands on it first only if you book it before the others. The reason is that this smart TV is available in limited stocks for now.

To buy this new Samy 32-inch Android TV, you need to download and install the Samy app from Google Play Store on your smartphone. This app will prompt you to key in your Aadhaar card number and phone number so that you verify the same with the OTP. Also, you will have to provide your email ID and name.

Once you download the app and verify yourself by providing the necessary credentials, you will be asked to fill a form to purchase the smart TV. Doing so, you will get to know the final price of the TV based on where you reside.

For instance, the base price of the device is Rs. 4,999 and the taxes and shipping cost will vary. There will be 18% GST on the base price, which will take it to Rs. 5,898.82. The shipping cost will be Rs. 1800 along with 18% tax. This makes the final pricing vary based on the city you live in. On the whole, it could be priced under Rs. 8,000.

Notably, you could be wondering if this TV will recreate what the Freedom 251 Android smartphone priced at Rs. 251 did a few years back. In that case, you need to know that the brand already sells a few smart TV models but it hasn't received any popularity until the launch of this new 32-inch variant.