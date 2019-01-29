This Android TV will only cost you Rs. 4,999: Coming on January 30

Smart TVs are the recent rage as these offer the convenience of browsing and watching uninterrupted entertainment. Understanding the requirement of users, many TV brands have started launching smart TVs. In order to cater to the needs of price conscious consumers, some brands are also launching affordable smart TVs. One such brand is Samy Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

This Indian brand is all set to disrupt the smart TV market in the country with its upcoming launch. Well, the company has started sending media invites for the launch of a new smart Android LED TV at a pocket-friendly price tag.

Cheapest Smart TV

Going by the invite, Samy Informatics Pvt. Ltd. is all set to launch a 32-inch smart Android LED TV in India on January 30. The launch event is slated to happen in New Delhi at 11:30 AM. The interesting aspect is that this smart Android TV will be priced at Rs. 4,999 making it the cheapest one in the market.

When it comes to the USP of this TV, it is said to arrive with features such as in-built Wi-Fi for uninterrupted connectivity and screen mirroring to let you cast the content on your smartphone on the big screen. It is also touted to arrive with HD resolution ensuring clear and crisp picture quality.

The soon to be launched revolutionary offering from the domestic brand is all set to revolutionize the smart TV market with its affordable price tag. Also, it is said that this TV has been made in India.

We will attend the launch event tomorrow and will keep you updated with the features other aspects of this smart Android TV. Meantime, it is clear that this smart TV priced under Rs. 5,000 will definitely redefine the TV market in the country giving a tough challenge to the other companies.