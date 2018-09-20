ENGLISH

Best Smart TVs (32, 49, 55 inches) you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000

    The days are foregone, when users had to spend huge amount of money on some smart TVs. It is due to few of the amazing offers by Flipkart, that you can get a chance to purchase several of the best Smart TVs easily. These electronic products are available on this shopping platform with a price range starting from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. They are also available with different screen sizes of 32", 49", 55" etc.

    Best Smart TVs you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000

    Several offers by Flipkart on these products comprise- great Exchange and Discount offers, better EMI price with no cost EMI option, 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank Credit Cards, 10% Off on Credit/Debit Cards and Netbanking which is also Applicable on EMI Transactions.

    While purchasing these TVs, you also get 2 Year additional warranty coverage beyond the regular Brand Warranty. The portal also allows you to earn maximum 10 coins per order and with these coins you can enjoy a couple of exclusive benefits.

    These products also come with some attractive features. They come with rich and powerful sound, great picture quality, 60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality, 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles, 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives, and many more.

    Vu 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (H40K311)

    Best Price: Rs 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    LG Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LJ573D)

    Best Price: Rs 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    TCL S6 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32S62S)

    Best Price: Rs 15,900
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Vu Premium Smart 109cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (43D6575)

    Best Price: Rs 27,790
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Vu Iconium 109cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43BU113)

    Best Price: Rs 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Kodak XSMART 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

    Best Price: Rs 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32)

    Best Price: Rs 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Mi LED Smart TV 4A 108 cm (43)

    Best Price: Rs 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

     

    Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    Best Price: Rs 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
