These apps can help you control your Router

These days we get lost easily if we are disconnected from the Internet. After all, we do everything in online be it entertainment, absorbing information, streaming movies, etc. But some problem may arise due to slow Internet speed, spotty connection, slow buffer time. This might happen when all of your family members and friends use the same connection. Saying that you can fix this, by getting the router under your control.

There are some brands that allow you to control it through apps on your Smartphone by adding parental controls, running performance tests. So, we have consolidated a list of router brands you can use for app management.

Netgear Genie If you own a Netgear router, we suggest you install Netgear Genie app on your device. In fact, this is an easy way to manage, monitor and repair your home network. With the app, you can access the various router settings such as wireless settings, network map, Parental Controls, guest access, traffic metering, MyMedia, and more. This app works only when your mobile device is connected to a NETGEAR router that is in router mode, not in access point mode. Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Linksys from their part provides an app to manage the routers option from your smartphone. Tap into your Wi-Fi, check connected devices, set up guest access, or keep your kids off social networking sites when they should be doing homework. The Linksys app works with Velop systems and Linksys Smart Wi-Fi routers. ASUS Router If you have any Asus router with you, you can install this app to connect to your smartphone. With this app, you can do router monitoring and management, client device management and more. TP-Link Tether This app is the easiest way to access and manage your TP-Link Router/ xDSL Router/ Range Extender with your mobile devices. You can do various things like Setup SSID, password, and Internet or VDSL/ADSL settings of your devices, Block unauthorized users, Parental control function with the schedule and URL-based Internet access management. DS-router by Synology This is you need to install, on your smartphone to manage it remotely from your smartphone. With this app, you can do various things from applying parental control settings to protect your children from inappropriate websites, or even fine-tuning your network's firewall settings.