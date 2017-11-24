Samsung Galaxy S6 may get updated to Android Oreo

Samsung is currently rolling out the Android Oreo Beta update to its Galaxy S8/S8 Plus smartphones. The company has also confirmed that yesteryear's flagships Galaxy S7 and S7 Plus will be updated Android Oreo.

Well, now we have just been informed that two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S6 duo will get a taste of Oreo as well. According to the Reddit user CyberConCoder, he has got the confirmation from four different representatives of the company. While the Redditor himself tells us to take the news with a grain of salt, we are quite hopeful. He has also posted a couple of screenshots which can be considered as evidence.

On the screenshots posted by him, all three representatives of Samsung are consistent with their information. They say that the company will release an Oreo update for the Galaxy S6 duo.

However, they were unable to tell from when the update will start rolling out. One of Samsung's employees further said that his supervisor had confirmed the information.

Of course, you may be skeptical about the news. It is very unlikely for Android phone makers to support devices that are as old as three years. Google is the only the company which is known to keep their old models updated. So considering all these points, we better wait until we get a confirmation from Samsung itself.

Needless to say, if this information turns out to be legit, no one would be happier than a Galaxy S6 owner.

